Vaccine Rebirth update for 2 June 2023

Patch 1.1 is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 11381769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • 3 new monsters: roaches, plants and alligators

  • Zombie modifications:
    Now they will have random velocity and attacking speed, also 10 new outfits have been created for them.

  • 10 new rooms:
    6 for the first level and 4 for the second one. New rooms might contain mud on the floor which will make your player move slowly.

  • New weapons:
    -Machete
    Can harm more than 1 target at a time. Extremely short range. Causes medium/high damage.

-Revolver
Long range. Slow reloading time. Causes high damage.

  • New items:
    -Flux capacitor
    It will accelerate or decelerate time upon using it.

-Ampoule
This ampoule can replete your health or kill you

-Smart proximity mine
Takes 3 seconds to become active. Does not hurt YOU when exploding.

-Revolver ammo

  • New difficulty mode (undead)

  • Three new outfits that will be unlocked when you finish the game in: Very Difficult, Nightmare and Undead

  • Fixes and other improvements
    • When dropping weapons doesn’t go back to Items
    • Fixed collision in some walls, player could go through them
    • The last ammo shot makes a different noise to let you know you must reload
    • Leaderboards now display hours too
    • Player won’t spin if you hold the Draw weapon button while being attacked
    • Dogs won’t go through players in some attacks
    • PC binding now will check for duplicate keys
    • Now enemies can only reduce your damage by 50 HP + 10 more HP for each difficulty level
    • Minor adjustments to rooms

