Patch 1.1 is out!

3 new monsters: roaches, plants and alligators
Zombie modifications:
Now they will have random velocity and attacking speed, also 10 new outfits have been created for them.
10 new rooms:
6 for the first level and 4 for the second one. New rooms might contain mud on the floor which will make your player move slowly.
New weapons:
-Machete
Can harm more than 1 target at a time. Extremely short range. Causes medium/high damage.
-Revolver
Long range. Slow reloading time. Causes high damage.
- New items:
-Flux capacitor
It will accelerate or decelerate time upon using it.
-Ampoule
This ampoule can replete your health or kill you
-Smart proximity mine
Takes 3 seconds to become active. Does not hurt YOU when exploding.
-Revolver ammo
New difficulty mode (undead)
Three new outfits that will be unlocked when you finish the game in: Very Difficult, Nightmare and Undead
Fixes and other improvements
• When dropping weapons doesn’t go back to Items
• Fixed collision in some walls, player could go through them
• The last ammo shot makes a different noise to let you know you must reload
• Leaderboards now display hours too
• Player won’t spin if you hold the Draw weapon button while being attacked
• Dogs won’t go through players in some attacks
• PC binding now will check for duplicate keys
• Now enemies can only reduce your damage by 50 HP + 10 more HP for each difficulty level
• Minor adjustments to rooms
