Patch 1.1 is out!

Fixes and other improvements

• When dropping weapons doesn’t go back to Items

• Fixed collision in some walls, player could go through them

• The last ammo shot makes a different noise to let you know you must reload

• Leaderboards now display hours too

• Player won’t spin if you hold the Draw weapon button while being attacked

• Dogs won’t go through players in some attacks

• PC binding now will check for duplicate keys

• Now enemies can only reduce your damage by 50 HP + 10 more HP for each difficulty level

• Minor adjustments to rooms