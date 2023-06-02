 Skip to content

Mythical update for 2 June 2023

New Expansion Available: African III

Mythical update for 2 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're happy to announce the release of the African III expansion set with 6 new Things.

This set includes:

  • Koolakamba
  • Aziza
  • Zin
  • Yumboe
  • Yumboe Servant
  • Obia

Changed files in this update

Mythical Content Depot 933391
  • Loading history…
MythicalMac Content Depot 933392
  • Loading history…
