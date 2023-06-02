 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Captain of Industry update for 2 June 2023

Patch notes for v0.5.0c

Share · View all patches · Build 11381677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed missing reflections on metals and ocean making them look too dark.
  • Fixed music that was sometimes not playing all 24 tracks. If you found music too repetitive, give it another try!

Changed files in this update

Captain of Industry Content Depot 1594321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2004740 Depot 2004740
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link