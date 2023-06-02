0.9.2 Update

Updates
- Added app store links and connection helper for each tracker.
- Added interactive tutorials for prefix.
- Now Vitamins will attempts to automatically locate the VTS folder when selecting VTS paths.
- Added eye rotation input for VTS Nvidia Maxine.
- Users can now choose to hide the translation bar for input parameters in the settings. This option is disabled by default.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where double-clicking to copy input parameter names did not work.
- Fixed an issue where the input box for manually entering default values in prefix was displayed in wrong place.
- Fixed a problem in prefixg where clicking the "[]" button could result in values exceeding the default value limit.
- Fixed a issue that cause eyeLookIn mirroring reversal in VTS Nvidia Maxine.
This update aims to enhance the user experience by providing easily accessible and understandable built-in help, reducing the learning effort and reliance on online documentation when using Vitamins' basic features.
