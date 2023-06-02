 Skip to content

Vitamins update for 2 June 2023

0.9.2 Update

Build 11381635

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  1. Added app store links and connection helper for each tracker.
  2. Added interactive tutorials for prefix.
  3. Now Vitamins will attempts to automatically locate the VTS folder when selecting VTS paths.
  4. Added eye rotation input for VTS Nvidia Maxine.
  5. Users can now choose to hide the translation bar for input parameters in the settings. This option is disabled by default.

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed a bug where double-clicking to copy input parameter names did not work.
  2. Fixed an issue where the input box for manually entering default values in prefix was displayed in wrong place.
  3. Fixed a problem in prefixg where clicking the "[]" button could result in values exceeding the default value limit.
  4. Fixed a issue that cause eyeLookIn mirroring reversal in VTS Nvidia Maxine.

This update aims to enhance the user experience by providing easily accessible and understandable built-in help, reducing the learning effort and reliance on online documentation when using Vitamins' basic features.

