Dungeons & Jewels update for 5 June 2023

v1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11381595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Several bug fixes in preparation for the upcoming content update.
  • Improvements on Steam Deck support (Video Setting syncing and On-Screen Keyboard)

Changed files in this update

