Princess & Conquest 02/06 Update!

Hah! Back with another Stable build~

We're holding back on releasing Beach Dates until we have all of them ready! The only Princesses without one at this time are Human, Insect, Ghost, Wyvern, Finhead, Mermaid, and Oni.

We'll get them all prepared by the end of the month for the Summer Update~

Size: 807.7 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː New Sphinx Princess NSFW scene added



ːswirliesː Borea NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Borea, the Yuki-Onna, has been added as DLC character

ːswirliesː "Frost Spirit" Skill added

ːswirliesː Wyvern Princess NSFW Animation #3 added

ːswirliesː Added 4 more Dialogue Boxes (Dusk, Bird, Slime, Knight)

ːswirliesː Added (C)hoose (Y)our (O)wn (P)rogeny NPC! Asha can be found around ???



ːswirliesː New Skill added: Immortal Egg

ːswirliesː New Skill trainer added: Rei

ːswirliesː New Skill added: Ugly Duckling

ːswirliesː Added new icon: Holy Flail

ːswirliesː Added new icon: Spooky Candy

ːswirliesː Added new sprites: Porgy Human Princess, Hornet Insect Princess, Living Golem Princess

ːswirliesː Reworked the merchant Lina, you can now forge Princess Panties into cosplay Costumes

ːswirliesː New item added: "Pristine Shell"

ːswirliesː 3 new "Shell" Costumes added (Slime, Finhead and Mermaid)! Forge them at Lina's!

ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Revert". Princesses will go back to their starting form.

ːswirliesː Golems' swimsuit "Big Daddy Suit" now grants Swim

ːswirliesː Reworked Bird Princess' voice

ːswirliesː Added swimsuits for Wyvern/Finhead/Mermaid Princess and Progeny

ːswirliesː Reduced enemy Def/M.Def increase with every NG+ (+20% -> +10%)

ːswirliesː Increased enemy Agi increase with every NG+ (+20% -> +40%)

ːswirliesː Reworked "Toxic" Skill and terrain damages

ːswirliesː Terrains and the Toxic/Scorch/Frostbite affliction now only affect the party's leader

ːswirliesː "Blood Iron" now has a new icon and picture to differentiate it from "Iron" while forging

ːswirliesː Toxic/Scorch/Frostbite afflictions now have no effect in Tavern or Campsite. You're safe there!

ːswirliesː Completely reworked and fixed issues with Red Thread Rings mechanics

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes at the beginning of the Gravelord boss fight

ːswirliesː Slightly nerfed the Gravelord boss

ːswirliesː Fixed Harvest Princess being unable to get pregnant

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when trying to recruit the kobold NPC Mallow

ːswirliesː Fixed possible issues on new day calculations

ːswirliesː Fixed Dog Princess being shown around her tower when she's not supposed to

ːswirliesː Fixed issues and crashes in Onyxxx dialogues after the first one

ːswirliesː Fixed Amelie dialogues in Faun's Tavern

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when selecting an empty Party slot during Mary-Annette dialogues

ːswirliesː Fixed SUCC Finhead Princess broken sprite upon transformation

ːswirliesː Fixed possible issues after Eldritch Princess encounter

ːswirliesː Fixed missing Selkie Harp icon

ːswirliesː Fixed "Drowning" State and damages

ːswirliesː Fixed some possible crashes during New Day calculations

ːswirliesː Fixed multiple Princess' deliveries freezing the game during New Day calculations

ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon Princess I possibly choosing to raid the Ghost Reign when the Princess is still asleep

ːswirliesː Fixed the inability to switch characters outside the Diamond Seashell

ːswirliesː Fixed missing Oni Princess and warriors during Dragon Princess I's ending

ːswirliesː Fixed the Knight ending up inside the wall when opening Rabbit Princess' door during sneaky events (gamepad only)

ːswirliesː Fixed some of the "defeat" events that do not result in a Game Over

ːswirliesː Fixed THICC lamia NPCs portraits

ːswirliesː Fixed Faun Princess' first NSFW scene not triggering new day calculations

ːswirliesː Fixed Toxic/Scorch/Frostbite not working as intended

ːswirliesː Fixed some issues with Shade Bird Princess in menus

ːswirliesː Fixed the merchant Bobba not changing the party's Swirlies after shopping

ːswirliesː Fixed the Knight ending up in the river when crossing the riverbank South of Skeleton Princess' Reign (gamepad only)

ːswirliesː Fixed recruits not getting the Bartender costumes upon recruitment if they wore it while around the Kingdom

ːswirliesː Fixed Bone Throw ability possibly lowering HP to 0

ːswirliesː Fixed Bone Throw cooldown getting close to 0 with high Agility

ːswirliesː Fixed Scarecrow Princess' sprite getting replaced while she's ruling the Harvest Reign

ːswirliesː Fixed possibly getting stuck during the fight against the Narag-Turg

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Yandere assault on Bird Princess by Dog Princess

ːswirliesː Fixed wonky Rabbit Princess' swimsuit portraits

ːswirliesː Fixed bugs during and after Harvest Princess eloping events

ːswirliesː Fixed Human Princess still in Party after leaving the campsite in her 3rd event

ːswirliesː Fixed bugs during the Human Princess/Goblin Bandits fight

ːswirliesː Fixed Shade Princesses' portrait position during dialogues

ːswirliesː Fixed minor bugs and typos