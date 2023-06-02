Princess & Conquest 02/06 Update!

Hah! Back with another Stable build~
We're holding back on releasing Beach Dates until we have all of them ready! The only Princesses without one at this time are Human, Insect, Ghost, Wyvern, Finhead, Mermaid, and Oni.
We'll get them all prepared by the end of the month for the Summer Update~
Size: 807.7 MBs
Additions and changes:
ːswirliesː New Sphinx Princess NSFW scene added
ːswirliesː Borea NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Borea, the Yuki-Onna, has been added as DLC character
ːswirliesː "Frost Spirit" Skill added
ːswirliesː Wyvern Princess NSFW Animation #3 added
ːswirliesː Added 4 more Dialogue Boxes (Dusk, Bird, Slime, Knight)
ːswirliesː Added (C)hoose (Y)our (O)wn (P)rogeny NPC! Asha can be found around ???
ːswirliesː New Skill added: Immortal Egg
ːswirliesː New Skill trainer added: Rei
ːswirliesː New Skill added: Ugly Duckling
ːswirliesː Added new icon: Holy Flail
ːswirliesː Added new icon: Spooky Candy
ːswirliesː Added new sprites: Porgy Human Princess, Hornet Insect Princess, Living Golem Princess
ːswirliesː Reworked the merchant Lina, you can now forge Princess Panties into cosplay Costumes
ːswirliesː New item added: "Pristine Shell"
ːswirliesː 3 new "Shell" Costumes added (Slime, Finhead and Mermaid)! Forge them at Lina's!
ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Revert". Princesses will go back to their starting form.
ːswirliesː Golems' swimsuit "Big Daddy Suit" now grants Swim
ːswirliesː Reworked Bird Princess' voice
ːswirliesː Added swimsuits for Wyvern/Finhead/Mermaid Princess and Progeny
ːswirliesː Reduced enemy Def/M.Def increase with every NG+ (+20% -> +10%)
ːswirliesː Increased enemy Agi increase with every NG+ (+20% -> +40%)
ːswirliesː Reworked "Toxic" Skill and terrain damages
ːswirliesː Terrains and the Toxic/Scorch/Frostbite affliction now only affect the party's leader
ːswirliesː "Blood Iron" now has a new icon and picture to differentiate it from "Iron" while forging
ːswirliesː Toxic/Scorch/Frostbite afflictions now have no effect in Tavern or Campsite. You're safe there!
ːswirliesː Completely reworked and fixed issues with Red Thread Rings mechanics
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes at the beginning of the Gravelord boss fight
ːswirliesː Slightly nerfed the Gravelord boss
ːswirliesː Fixed Harvest Princess being unable to get pregnant
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when trying to recruit the kobold NPC Mallow
ːswirliesː Fixed possible issues on new day calculations
ːswirliesː Fixed Dog Princess being shown around her tower when she's not supposed to
ːswirliesː Fixed issues and crashes in Onyxxx dialogues after the first one
ːswirliesː Fixed Amelie dialogues in Faun's Tavern
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when selecting an empty Party slot during Mary-Annette dialogues
ːswirliesː Fixed SUCC Finhead Princess broken sprite upon transformation
ːswirliesː Fixed possible issues after Eldritch Princess encounter
ːswirliesː Fixed missing Selkie Harp icon
ːswirliesː Fixed "Drowning" State and damages
ːswirliesː Fixed some possible crashes during New Day calculations
ːswirliesː Fixed multiple Princess' deliveries freezing the game during New Day calculations
ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon Princess I possibly choosing to raid the Ghost Reign when the Princess is still asleep
ːswirliesː Fixed the inability to switch characters outside the Diamond Seashell
ːswirliesː Fixed missing Oni Princess and warriors during Dragon Princess I's ending
ːswirliesː Fixed the Knight ending up inside the wall when opening Rabbit Princess' door during sneaky events (gamepad only)
ːswirliesː Fixed some of the "defeat" events that do not result in a Game Over
ːswirliesː Fixed THICC lamia NPCs portraits
ːswirliesː Fixed Faun Princess' first NSFW scene not triggering new day calculations
ːswirliesː Fixed Toxic/Scorch/Frostbite not working as intended
ːswirliesː Fixed some issues with Shade Bird Princess in menus
ːswirliesː Fixed the merchant Bobba not changing the party's Swirlies after shopping
ːswirliesː Fixed the Knight ending up in the river when crossing the riverbank South of Skeleton Princess' Reign (gamepad only)
ːswirliesː Fixed recruits not getting the Bartender costumes upon recruitment if they wore it while around the Kingdom
ːswirliesː Fixed Bone Throw ability possibly lowering HP to 0
ːswirliesː Fixed Bone Throw cooldown getting close to 0 with high Agility
ːswirliesː Fixed Scarecrow Princess' sprite getting replaced while she's ruling the Harvest Reign
ːswirliesː Fixed possibly getting stuck during the fight against the Narag-Turg
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Yandere assault on Bird Princess by Dog Princess
ːswirliesː Fixed wonky Rabbit Princess' swimsuit portraits
ːswirliesː Fixed bugs during and after Harvest Princess eloping events
ːswirliesː Fixed Human Princess still in Party after leaving the campsite in her 3rd event
ːswirliesː Fixed bugs during the Human Princess/Goblin Bandits fight
ːswirliesː Fixed Shade Princesses' portrait position during dialogues
ːswirliesː Fixed minor bugs and typos
Changed files in this update