June Update - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11381563 · Last edited 2 June 2023 – 15:52:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

This June update contains several bug fixes.

Deck Builder and Collection Bugs

Fixed issue where sometimes the Collection would be scrollable while a card was selected.

Fixed issue with filter sounds misbehaving.

Fixed issue where repeatedly pressing enter while attempting to delete a deck before clicking the confirm button could lead to multiple decks being deleted.

Fixed issue where the ability list on a selected card in the Collection would flicker.

Fixed empty notification in deck builder after adding 13+ ally nation cards.

Draft Bugs

Fixed issue with text boxes overlapping nation icon in Draft deck menu when UI was scaled to 0.8 or 0.9.

Fixed issue where pop-up of the leftmost card was overlapped in the Draft deck builder menu.

Fixed issue with draft tutorial message showing up in the incorrect location.

Miscellaneous Bugs

Fixed issue where long emote names did not properly fit on the reward panel in the main menu.

Fixed issue with Surprise Attack animation not displaying correctly for both players.

Fixed wrong board texture displaying in USA training campaign.

Fixed issue with unit Destruction effect triggering twice following destruction of 152mm HOWITZER GUN.

Fixed issue where sometimes players couldn’t interact with cards in the mulligan.

That’s it for now. As always, we welcome your feedback in the comments below, or on the KARDS Discord.