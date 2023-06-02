Achievement Viewer
- A new menu added to the extras screen in the Main Menu.
- View all of the locked/unlocked achievements along.
- Names, descriptions and images of all achievements provided.
- Percentage of players who achieved each is also provided.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update