Roxy Raccoon 2: Topsy-Turvy update for 2 June 2023

Achievement Viewer

Share · View all patches · Build 11381559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • A new menu added to the extras screen in the Main Menu.
  • View all of the locked/unlocked achievements along.
  • Names, descriptions and images of all achievements provided.
  • Percentage of players who achieved each is also provided.

