Alpha 7.16

FEATURES
- new law "Animal rights" with 2 articles
- new law "Tertiary education" with 2 articles
IMPROVEMENTS
- AI person which proposed a vote will now always vote to approve it
- world starting menues have been totally redesigned
- more infos and tooltips to many elements ingame
FIXES
- windows bug when creating new event on calendar
- it was impossible to create laws with some maps
- rarely game was stuck on player selection
- duplicate constituencymap was not working sometimes
- dispute was not closed when peace agreement
- rarely game was stuck on voting a law
- rarely game was stuck on election
Changed files in this update