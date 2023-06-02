 Skip to content

Lawgivers II update for 2 June 2023

Alpha 7.16

Share · View all patches · Build 11381502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FEATURES

  • new law "Animal rights" with 2 articles
  • new law "Tertiary education" with 2 articles

IMPROVEMENTS

  • AI person which proposed a vote will now always vote to approve it
  • world starting menues have been totally redesigned
  • more infos and tooltips to many elements ingame

FIXES

  • windows bug when creating new event on calendar
  • it was impossible to create laws with some maps
  • rarely game was stuck on player selection
  • duplicate constituencymap was not working sometimes
  • dispute was not closed when peace agreement
  • rarely game was stuck on voting a law
  • rarely game was stuck on election

