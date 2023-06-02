 Skip to content

Blue Oak Bridge update for 2 June 2023

June 2nd Patch!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch for the weekend! 💙 Here are some fixes you’ll find:

  • Booker’s home exit trigger has been fixed
  • Low quality mobs have been corrected
  • Moonflower can now be harvested
  • All tool names no longer say “stone tool”
  • Windmills placed close to each other will no longer effect each other’s flour or wheat amount
  • Reopening and close the fridge and brick oven no longer breaks the UI
  • Locke04 - back brace is now given to you
  • NPCs should not walk on each other anymore
  • Pumpkin is sold Fall year 1 now
  • Tweaks to splitting and stacking in chest UI
  • Some foraged items were adjusted to match compendium descriptions
  • Other small fixes here and there

Thank you to everyone who has been helping us locate bugs and giving feedback these last few weeks on our community discord! Your helps is always very greatly appreciated 💙

Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you 😊

https://discord.gg/Fa4rdJfkAe

