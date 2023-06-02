June 2nd Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 11381494 · Last edited 2 June 2023 – 16:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Quick patch for the weekend! 💙 Here are some fixes you’ll find:

Booker’s home exit trigger has been fixed

Low quality mobs have been corrected

Moonflower can now be harvested

All tool names no longer say “stone tool”

Windmills placed close to each other will no longer effect each other’s flour or wheat amount

Reopening and close the fridge and brick oven no longer breaks the UI

Locke04 - back brace is now given to you

NPCs should not walk on each other anymore

Pumpkin is sold Fall year 1 now

Tweaks to splitting and stacking in chest UI

Some foraged items were adjusted to match compendium descriptions

Other small fixes here and there

