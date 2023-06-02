 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Playtest update for 2 June 2023

Update 0.2.1af for Rogue Trader Beta is live!

Build 11381399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.2.1af is live. Beware of possible spoilers below!

Performance & Stability:

  • Character generation and first dialogue now works properly for systems with 8 GB RAM or less. Please note that the game is not yet optimized for 8 GB RAM or less, so issues with performance may appear;

Space combat:

  • Ship HP upgrade now properly persists through save/load.

Areas:

  • Fixed an issue in the Lower Decks during Abelard's quest, which prevented the player from leaving the location;
  • On the Upper Decks, in some cases the combat started too early, resulting in inability to move further or reach some of the enemies - fixed;

