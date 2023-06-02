Update 0.2.1af for Rogue Trader Beta is live!

Update 0.2.1af is live. Beware of possible spoilers below!
Performance & Stability:
- Character generation and first dialogue now works properly for systems with 8 GB RAM or less. Please note that the game is not yet optimized for 8 GB RAM or less, so issues with performance may appear;
Space combat:
- Ship HP upgrade now properly persists through save/load.
Areas:
- Fixed an issue in the Lower Decks during Abelard's quest, which prevented the player from leaving the location;
- On the Upper Decks, in some cases the combat started too early, resulting in inability to move further or reach some of the enemies - fixed;
