SUMMER UPDATE IS OUT!

Hey there, friends!

You've been so thirsty for new content over on Discord, so now it's time to receive your well-deserved reward. We're happy to announce that our traditional mid-year update is out! To celebrate, we've launched a sale - you can pick up Sex And The Furry Titty 2 with a 35% discount!

SUMMER STORIES!

Have you missed our girls a lot? Of course, you have. Well, they've been busy picking where to get tanned and chill! We've picked the best episodes from our girls' vacations and put it into one album for you to enjoy!

Pool party or long drive? Why not both!

Have you ever wanted to be surrounded by girls in bikinis on the classic pool party? Rina, Alisa, Dafna and others are here, waiting for you. Pick the best seat and let them show you everything they've got!

Bella and her partners are out on the ride. Elliot is sweating, but it's not sun's fault. You would be sweating, too, squeezed between the most gorgeous women in your entire life! Luckily, both of them are ready to take care of his boner anytime. Lack of clothes included!

Play and slay!

How much water does it take to take the bikini off of your girlfriend? What's hiding in the depths of the lake? What should girls do if they happen to stumble across the nudist beach? How does it feel to be squeezed between the strong thighs of the best girl of the gym? Find out in our new mini stories.

And the cherry on top - we've uploaded the high quality soundtrack into the DLC, so it's even more fun to listen to music from your favorite stories! Check it out!

Friendly reminder that Sex And The Furry Titty 3 is coming next year, so go ahead and wishlist it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2221840/Sex_and_the_Furry_Titty_3_Come_Inside_Sweety/

Don't forget to share your emotions with us over on social media! Check out our Discord and Twitter for more sexy updates!

Join us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/furlough_games

Hang out with us on Discord server: https://discord.com/invite/PZJfRpRRqR

XO

Shane