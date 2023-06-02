Version 0.6 has been updated!

Thank you all for your patience. We have finally released the 0.6 version, which includes approximately 40% of the content from the previous EA version. Players who previously had a exploration rate of 100% will see it decrease to around 71% after the update. We managed to complete the content in just over three months, which previously would have taken seven months. Additionally, this version incorporates some new technologies, which may result in increased performance overhead. We will work diligently to optimize it.

Here are the details of the update:

Originally planned as two maps, we had to split them into three maps due to technical reasons. Three boss battles. Addition of challenge rooms for new bosses. Story progression now reaches approximately 55%. Introducing a new scene rendering technique that enhances the depth of dark areas. However, due to the progress of our work, this will only be applied to the newly added level scenes for now. Equipment loadout feature added, allowing players to save three different loadout configurations. Guidance prompts on the main map to indicate what the player should currently focus on. Teleportation stones feature added. In the late game, players will be able to obtain teleportation stones that can teleport them back to the base and also return them to the location where the teleportation stone was used. Two new music tracks added, which will be included in the current music DLC. Costume Pack 3 - Japanese Shrine Maiden theme. New movement skill "Phantom Dash" added, allowing the player to dash through enemies and appear behind them. Improved ability to quickly climb platform edges. More magical tools, armor, and weapons added. NIA gains a sword and shield attack style. Addition of seven new weapon skills.

