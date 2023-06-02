Online beta patch 2.1.20 - Release approaching...

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Build 2.1.20-beta is now available for Windows, Mac and Linux.

It is getting harder to find bugs so that's a really good sign. :)

Thank you all for still playing the beta, it helps us so much.

Please keep reporting the bugs you encounter on twitter or discord or via email contact [a] groschevaux.com !

Unspottable 2.1.20-beta - Changelog

+ [LOCAL] Fix various small bugs

[LOCAL] Fix prison showing four light switches

[FACTORY] Fix punched bot still moving

[FACTORY] Fix game not ending after last punched

There is no random matchmaking, you can try to organize games with people on our discord !