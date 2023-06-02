Online beta patch 2.1.20 - Release approaching...

Build 2.1.20-beta is now available for Windows, Mac and Linux.
It is getting harder to find bugs so that's a really good sign. :)
Thank you all for still playing the beta, it helps us so much.
Please keep reporting the bugs you encounter on twitter or discord or via email contact [a] groschevaux.com !
Unspottable 2.1.20-beta - Changelog
+ [LOCAL] Fix various small bugs
- [LOCAL] Fix prison showing four light switches
- [FACTORY] Fix punched bot still moving
- [FACTORY] Fix game not ending after last punched
There is no random matchmaking, you can try to organize games with people on our discord !
Changed depots in onlinebeta branch