 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unspottable update for 2 June 2023

Online beta patch 2.1.20 - Release approaching...

Share · View all patches · Build 11381325 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Build 2.1.20-beta is now available for Windows, Mac and Linux.

It is getting harder to find bugs so that's a really good sign. :)

Thank you all for still playing the beta, it helps us so much.
Please keep reporting the bugs you encounter on twitter or discord or via email contact [a] groschevaux.com !

Unspottable 2.1.20-beta - Changelog
+ [LOCAL] Fix various small bugs

  • [LOCAL] Fix prison showing four light switches
  • [FACTORY] Fix punched bot still moving
  • [FACTORY] Fix game not ending after last punched

There is no random matchmaking, you can try to organize games with people on our discord !

Changed depots in onlinebeta branch

View more data in app history for build 11381325
Windows Unspottable Depot Depot 1243961
Linux Unspottable Depot Depot 1243962
Mac Unspottable Depot Depot 1243963
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link