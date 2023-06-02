Full version released!!

After three years of development, we are excited to announce that the full version is finally released! It's been an incredible journey, starting from scratch and transforming a rough demo into a fully released game. We want to express our deepest gratitude for your support and companionship throughout these three years. Thank you for all the suggestions and encouragement that literally made the game successfully gone through more than 30 updates, completely remade all artwork, evolving from a simple single arena into a complicated roguelite dungeon game with nearly 50 levels. Looking back now, it's hard to believe how far the game has come, and we're truly grateful for your unwavering support!

Although this is the release of the game, it doesn't mean our development journey ends here. We will continue working on it and update the game monthly. We'll pay attention to improving the Modding feature, and we believe that in the near future, there will be even more adventure maps and different game mode mods available. For more details, please checkout the ⁠roadmap below.

Once again, thank you all for your support and companionship. Battle Talent couldn't achieved this far without any one of you. We will keep pushing forward, bringing you more exciting content and an exceptional gaming experience! Cheers!

-- Dev&Moderator team

Roadmap of this year

Mod toolkit upgrade