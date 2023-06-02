- Fixed an issue with a cave template where a tile was labeled as obstacle but didn't have an obstacle on it.
- Fixed Adventurer title not being loaded correctly. NOTE: Adventurer Titles are actually work in progress and weren't meant to be unlockable yet. That was an oversight on my part. I keep it in because, for now they won't cause issues and they fun flavors. But beware that the way they are now is not final and could change drastically in full releasse.
- Harpyes now have a portrait image that was previously missing.
Our Adventurer Guild update for 2 June 2023
Minor Fixes - 01
