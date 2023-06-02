Vehicle Physics Overhaul + Gameplay Tweaks

The following have changed:
- Old vehicle physics have been completely removed from the game and replaced with much more stable vehicle physics
- You can now switch between driver view and 3rd person view in the vehicle by pressing the C key
- You can zoom in and out with the VHS camera by using the mouse scroll wheel
- Tornado ground speeds have changed, they are slower to make intercepting easier
- You will now see the distance you are from your probe underneath your probe readings display (useful if you manage to lose your probe!)
- Timings have been adjusted to make things a little bit less chaotic
- A bit more work has been done on the tornado funnel blending, it is by no means complete, but hopefully looks a bit better than the previous version
Changed files in this update