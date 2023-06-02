 Skip to content

Tornado: Research and Rescue update for 2 June 2023

Vehicle Physics Overhaul + Gameplay Tweaks

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following have changed:

  • Old vehicle physics have been completely removed from the game and replaced with much more stable vehicle physics
  • You can now switch between driver view and 3rd person view in the vehicle by pressing the C key
  • You can zoom in and out with the VHS camera by using the mouse scroll wheel
  • Tornado ground speeds have changed, they are slower to make intercepting easier
  • You will now see the distance you are from your probe underneath your probe readings display (useful if you manage to lose your probe!)
  • Timings have been adjusted to make things a little bit less chaotic
  • A bit more work has been done on the tornado funnel blending, it is by no means complete, but hopefully looks a bit better than the previous version

