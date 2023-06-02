FURRY SHADES OF GAY 2 - NOW WITH SOUND!

Hey there, friends!

Happy Pride everyone! We stand with you every single day of our work. We're proud of you and who you are. Love must be worshipped no matter what. We've launched a sale to celebrate - Furry Shades Of Gay 2 is now 50% off!

With this in mind, we've prepared a very special update - it's special to us, special to you, special to everyone who's participated!

All the stories are now voiced and up and running with this freshly uploaded update. Re-discover your old friends with more personality as you go through neatly and carefully voiced stories! The boys are waiting for you.

We're terribly sorry we couldn't finish all the work on time. There are three characters still waiting for their sound work to be done, but we promise to update the game with their voices in the next few days!

VOICED ANIMATIONS!

Of course, we went through each and every sex scene and made sure you wouldn't go out any of the story lines unsatisfied! The boys are ready to moan and whimper for you. Please, keep your hands hydrated!

All the 4k animations with a built-it voice work are now available for purchase, so you can return to them whenever you want and take them with you anywhere you want! Our boys are always ready to serve you with this huge update.

SOUNDTRACK IS NOW OBTAINABLE!

We've worked hard all this time, and with your endless love and support we can now make the game soundtrack obtainable! All your favorite music in one bundle, isn't it cool?

Friendly reminder that Furry Shades Of Gay 3 is coming out this September, so go ahead and wishlist it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1953540/Furry_Shades_of_Gay_3_Still_Gayer/

