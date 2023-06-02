(For the best viewing experience, please read the original copy of this post on Shatteredpixel.com)

[td]Hey Dungeoneers, Shattered Pixel Dungeon v2.1.0 has been released! You can get it right now on Steam, or on any of the other platforms Shattered is distributed on.

What’s new in v2.1.0

v2.1.0 includes a bunch of Duelist balance changes, three new weapons, two new exotic enemies, and a bunch of big and small tweaks and bugfixes.

I talked about this update in a previous blog post:

Here’s a condensed runthrough of the major changes this update. You can check out the changes screen in-game for a fully detailed list.

v2.1.0 releases 83 days after v2.0.0.

3 new weapons: Sickle, Katana, and War Scythe!

2 new exotic enemies: Tormented Spirits and Phantom Piranhas!

There is now a dedicated shopkeeper interface with buyback.

More Acension changes, including boosting enemy HP instead of reducing DMG taken.

The Lightweight Charge talent has been replaced with Precise Assault.

~15 misc. changes

40+ bugfixes

The Whip now deals 3-15 base DMG, up from 3-12.

Almost every Duelist weapon abiltiy has been buffed.

Mild buffs to Champion and moderate ones to Monk.

Buffs to Elemental Strike ability, Expose Weakness talent, and Invigorating Victory talent.

Nerfs to Monk’s meditate ability and Elimination Match talent.

What's Coming Next?

The next update will be v2.2.0, and will include a complete rework of the blacksmith quest!

There is a decent amount of technical work that still needs to be done for v2.2.0, and I can easily introduce that into the game via some patches to v2.1.0. Because of this, I expect that v2.1 is going to have a longer patch cycle than usual, as I’ll be both including those technical changes and taking the opportunity to fix a bunch of smaller issues sooner than if I waiting to release them in v2.2.0.

I plan to completely rework the blacksmith’s quest in v2.2.0, to feature a new sub area and a unique mining mechanic. The player will need to mine out walls both to collect treasure and to navigate around hazards. I expect the quest will be notably more involved and challenging, but there will be new rewards on offer a well!

As always, there will be some amount of smaller improvements, fixes, and additions both in v2.2.0 and during v2.1’s longer than usual patch cycle. I expect that v2.2.0 is going to be mainly focused on the blacksmith quest though, so any new additions aside from that will be relatively minor. In terms of fixes, I plan to keep an eye on the Duelist and weapons in general after the changes in v2.1.0.

I’ll probably start to have a more clear idea of how long v2.2.0 will take after I finish releasing patches for v2.1.0, but I think that a total dev time of 3 months or so is a relatively safe bet. Please keep in mind that while I always try to keep to the ETAs I provide, they are just estimates. If you don’t hear from me by the ETA, it means I’m still busy with the update!

