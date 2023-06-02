2 Year Anniversary Update! New Content!

Good News Volunteers! A new update for Anna: The Series Test is now available!

Recently the 2 year anniversary of The Series Test passed and I missed it! I've been so caught up on working on phase 5 and the endings so I can have the game released in its full version this year, that I let this milestone pass by. But, good news, today I'm releasing a small content update to celebrate.

Admittedly this is a very small update with only one new added scene with about 35 renders and one new soundtrack. But, it's a start for what's to come next.

For those of you who have taken Alei-yin's route, you may have seen you have the option to pick Aer's replica as your finally candidate if you followed closely enough; and admittedly, I always felt guilty for leaving this end the way it was for the phase 4 release. With all the other replicas you were given the final scene with the portal, yet with Aer, you never got this. It just sort of faded out.

So this update is an apology to our favourite Volunteer! After all, The Series Test would be nothing without Aer.

Releasing today is an additional scene which will come after your final pick if you have chosen Aer as your final candidate. In this scene you will be visiting someone very special to her and asking for advice on where to go next. Adding in a whole lot of emotional depth and understanding to why the Xiao's are close as they are now. Here are a few teasers from this update.





Also, along with this update is a few new updated renders of phase 1, and a re-work of 'Alleyne's' dance routine.

It's no secret I'm not a fan of the original phase 1 and 2 renders, and that I've been going back and re-working them when I have the time. Already all of the replicas phase 1 routes have been updated and now so have Alei-yin and Aer-dula's. These updates are now live, and I'll show off the differences below.









As for phase 5! It's getting there!

Moving onto news for phase 5 and the end of The Series Test. Previously I took some time off to work on Cherry's true route (which is already live), after though it was full steam ahead on working on the main storyline and we're getting there.

Already complete is Aiko's, Freya's and Cherry's phase 5 route. Script, story and renders complete. While Kiyomi's and Alma's phase 5 routes are scripted and only needed rendering. Once these are finally done I can move onto implementing the endings into the game and I'm complete. (Minus the Xiao's trials and True routes.)

With this though, I am unsure whether to release phase 5 when it's complete, as this will only include 1 scene per replica, or whether I should wait until the ends are complete too so the next update is a well-rounded ending to the game. Start to finish, it's there. I'll decide more on this later. If you have an opinion though, I'd love to hear.

Lastly, for endings I'm in the process of planning out all where everything ends up and currently we are pushing over 50 unique endings!!! 50!!! In theory there are 97 different ways for the test to end, some are going to share endings, so shortened down, there should be over 50 unique ways for you to end your test!! (Truthfully, I'd planned about 13 when I started the game, but over time the game has just grown and evolved so much, with dating Alei-yin, Cherry, Alma. Then Jordana coming into the mix and the ghosts.... And this isn't even including true routes or the Xiao trails.)

A tease of Cherry's, Aiko's and Freya's phase 5 are below.

So yeah, that's all I got share for now. If you happen to jump back into Series Shores to see Aer's new scene or the updated renders, please let me know what you think. Besides that, I'll share more news with you when I've got it!

Stay awesome Volunteers!! Dr Alleyne will catch you soon.