The Riftbreaker update for 5 June 2023

World Expansion II Maintenance Update, May June 5th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just updated The Riftbreaker with a patch aiming to address the most prevalent issues after the launch of World Expansion II.

The Riftbreaker World Expansion II Maintenance Update, May 30th, 2023. EXE: 757 DATA: 377 Changelog:
Fixes
  • Fixed the 'interact' function not working properly on buildings where the functionality was recently added.
  • Fixed multiple crashes with the base_building.lua script.
  • Key bindings will now refresh in real time after user changes the key mapping.
  • Fixed a crash in CleanupDestroyedWalls method.
  • Added missing localization strings.
  • Fixed some issues with audio levels behaving incorrectly during dialogues.

EXOR Studios

