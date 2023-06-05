World Expansion II Maintenance Update, May June 5th

Hello Riftbreakers!
We have just updated The Riftbreaker with a patch aiming to address the most prevalent issues after the launch of World Expansion II.
The Riftbreaker World Expansion II Maintenance Update, May 30th, 2023. EXE: 757 DATA: 377 Changelog:
Fixes
- Fixed the 'interact' function not working properly on buildings where the functionality was recently added.
- Fixed multiple crashes with the base_building.lua script.
- Key bindings will now refresh in real time after user changes the key mapping.
- Fixed a crash in CleanupDestroyedWalls method.
- Added missing localization strings.
- Fixed some issues with audio levels behaving incorrectly during dialogues.
EXOR Studios
