Spiriat update for 2 June 2023

Spiriat Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11380847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Good morning! We want to share the latest news about Spiriat. In our new 1.2 update, we've fixed bugs, added an "Easy" difficulty level, and optimized the menu loading. We're also working on a new mode for those who have unlocked all the stories in "Normal" mode, featuring a leaderboard showcasing the best records for time and collected orbs, which will update locally or online. Thank you for your support and for playing our first video game, Spiriat! 🌟🎮

