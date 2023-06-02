Hello everyone! Good morning! We want to share the latest news about Spiriat. In our new 1.2 update, we've fixed bugs, added an "Easy" difficulty level, and optimized the menu loading. We're also working on a new mode for those who have unlocked all the stories in "Normal" mode, featuring a leaderboard showcasing the best records for time and collected orbs, which will update locally or online. Thank you for your support and for playing our first video game, Spiriat! 🌟🎮
Spiriat update for 2 June 2023
Spiriat Update 1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1917951 Depot 1917951
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1917952 Depot 1917952
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update