Fixes
• Fixed an issue with the appearance of the Chalice treasure in the collection display
• Fixed an issue that could still cause duplicate treasures for players approaching a full collection
• Fixed an issue that could result in a missing room in tomb variation #3
• Fixed an issue with objectives related to rare treasures, in which the objective for collecting them would still appear even if none spawned in
• Fixed an issue where the lower level archway would glow even when the incorrect Mejai was guessed
FOREWARNED update for 2 June 2023
Hotfix (v.65.6)
Fixes
