 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FOREWARNED update for 2 June 2023

Hotfix (v.65.6)

Share · View all patches · Build 11380813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes
• Fixed an issue with the appearance of the Chalice treasure in the collection display
• Fixed an issue that could still cause duplicate treasures for players approaching a full collection
• Fixed an issue that could result in a missing room in tomb variation #3
• Fixed an issue with objectives related to rare treasures, in which the objective for collecting them would still appear even if none spawned in
• Fixed an issue where the lower level archway would glow even when the incorrect Mejai was guessed

Changed files in this update

FOREWARNED Content Depot 1562421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link