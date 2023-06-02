Hotfix (v.65.6)

Fixes

• Fixed an issue with the appearance of the Chalice treasure in the collection display

• Fixed an issue that could still cause duplicate treasures for players approaching a full collection

• Fixed an issue that could result in a missing room in tomb variation #3

• Fixed an issue with objectives related to rare treasures, in which the objective for collecting them would still appear even if none spawned in

• Fixed an issue where the lower level archway would glow even when the incorrect Mejai was guessed