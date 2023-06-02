Update notes. 02 06 2023

Hi all sorry I have been a while without responding to the problems you've been finding with the game, I had many personal problems in May. Here is what this patch fixes:

A glitch on route nine that would cause the game to freeze due to an autorun event being triggered when beating all pantomimes on the route

The Pantomimes were too tricky to find in Gobblin cave and Chal ruins ( They now have a white outline)

Included a reminder to the player in the Treasury that they can use the teleport skill to exit the Dungeon if they get stuck.

Thank you all for playing and commenting on the game I hope these changes help you enjoy it even more!