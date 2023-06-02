Update 0.2.1
- Add lean animation.
- Add notify when save.
- improved movement animation.
- Fix decress fuel vehicle.
- Fix bug enter vehicle when crouch
- Fix Animation bug when enter vehicle with hold weapon
Download dedicated server file v21 :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xu_ReKIKBVAv-ZCSXHl1b_pfxjLNU6aF/view?usp=sharing
Changed files in this update