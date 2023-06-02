 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Afterinfection update for 2 June 2023

Update 0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11380633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.2.1

  • Add lean animation.
  • Add notify when save.
  • improved movement animation.
  • Fix decress fuel vehicle.
  • Fix bug enter vehicle when crouch
  • Fix Animation bug when enter vehicle with hold weapon

Download dedicated server file v21 :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xu_ReKIKBVAv-ZCSXHl1b_pfxjLNU6aF/view?usp=sharing
If you have fun playing And want to support the developer, you can donate via patreon.
you will get key and more.
https://www.patreon.com/afterinfection

Changed files in this update

Afterinfection Content Depot 1341211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link