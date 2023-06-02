Update 0.2.1

Add lean animation.

Add notify when save.

improved movement animation.

Fix decress fuel vehicle.

Fix bug enter vehicle when crouch

Fix Animation bug when enter vehicle with hold weapon

Download dedicated server file v21 :

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xu_ReKIKBVAv-ZCSXHl1b_pfxjLNU6aF/view?usp=sharing

