 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Across The Void update for 2 June 2023

Patch 6/2/23 - Saves and Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 11380594 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added the option to continue runs. NOTE: Runs only save once you complete a map. Leaving a run before completing an objective will not save your run. Starting a New Game will delete your previous run even if you don't complete an objective.
  • Changed Item Tooltips to be transparent while walking over them. They will now self adjust their size depending on stats.
  • Cooldowns will no longer reset upon leveling up.

Fixes

  • A visual bug was occurring due to cooldowns resetting leaving the cooldown bar displayed until cast.
  • Flower enemies AoE projectile's particles were incorrectly scaling.
  • Settings between Menu and Ingame had hidden issues that should be resolved.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2406121 Depot 2406121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link