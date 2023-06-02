Patch 6/2/23 - Saves and Fixes!

Changes
- Added the option to continue runs. NOTE: Runs only save once you complete a map. Leaving a run before completing an objective will not save your run. Starting a New Game will delete your previous run even if you don't complete an objective.
- Changed Item Tooltips to be transparent while walking over them. They will now self adjust their size depending on stats.
- Cooldowns will no longer reset upon leveling up.
Fixes
- A visual bug was occurring due to cooldowns resetting leaving the cooldown bar displayed until cast.
- Flower enemies AoE projectile's particles were incorrectly scaling.
- Settings between Menu and Ingame had hidden issues that should be resolved.
