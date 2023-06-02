 Skip to content

Heroes of Spyria update for 2 June 2023

Patch 1.03

Patch 1.03

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A lot of stuff to go over here.
General

  • Reworked the pygmy chief's spear. It now has a high chance to apply a burn debuff. Burn is weaker than poison and will wear off after 2 or 3 ticks.
  • Hiro will now properly learn Tackle, which is basically a stronger Pommel Strike.
  • Madilyn will no longer learn Sleep a second time at level 22. Instead, she will acquire the Spear skill "Silencaga", which is a multiple hit silence for 30TP.
  • Removed the gravestone of James Deth from Jarith.
  • Fixed a section leading up to Walleye Docks where players were erroneously able to be attacked while on the path.
  • Fixed the ship whistle not functioning from the dock south of Auryn's house.
  • Removed contraband from the weapon shop in Raven's Keep.
  • Removed Magnus' chatter from The Frostbite after he's gone on his way.
  • Fixed some dialog with an NPC inside Jarith's pub.
  • Fixed some dialog when interacting w/ a barrel at the Icedale bridge.
  • Fixed the weather in the desert when entering from the Amorian or Ishtarian outposts.

Chapter 2

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the player to become stuck when moving through the broken window in Icedale Castle 2F.

Chapter 3

  • Snowy Cave - Fixed an area where the player could go out of bounds.
  • Walleye Docks - Corrected some dialog in WInter's mother's house.
  • Walleye Docks - Fixed a problem where the incorrect map could be loaded when leaving Winter's mother's house after completing the "Razing a family" sidequest.
  • Fort Tetryn - Fixed a sequence breaking area where the player could slip past the western guards.
  • Fort Tetryn - Fixed a problem where the player could become stuck behind the counter in the item shop after examining the clock.
  • Fort Tetryn Inn 2F - Fixed an area where the players could go out of bounds.
  • LEGION Camp - Added an interior for a tent that was previously inaccessible.
  • LEGION Camp - Fixed a problem where the exit guards would react to Davos even if he hadn't saved the prisoner yet.
  • Raven's Keep Sewers - Corrected an area that allowed the player to go out of bounds.
  • Old Raven's Keep - Fixed an NPC who wouldn't take gold from the player if they donated. Also stopped them from selling smelling salts indefinitely.
  • Old Raven's Keep: The Angry Billygoat - The tavern owner now takes the correct gold from the player. (I wouldn't recommend it though. I hear the mattresses are rough and they never change the sheets.)

Chapter 4

  • Raven's Keep - Fixed a bug where the players could hand over the royal summit invitation to the king before they actually had it.
  • Bredon Village - Fixed a bug where the "Link to the past" quest would advance before the player had it if they examined the statue in the town square.

