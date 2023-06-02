Patch 1.03

A lot of stuff to go over here.
General
- Reworked the pygmy chief's spear. It now has a high chance to apply a burn debuff. Burn is weaker than poison and will wear off after 2 or 3 ticks.
- Hiro will now properly learn Tackle, which is basically a stronger Pommel Strike.
- Madilyn will no longer learn Sleep a second time at level 22. Instead, she will acquire the Spear skill "Silencaga", which is a multiple hit silence for 30TP.
- Removed the gravestone of James Deth from Jarith.
- Fixed a section leading up to Walleye Docks where players were erroneously able to be attacked while on the path.
- Fixed the ship whistle not functioning from the dock south of Auryn's house.
- Removed contraband from the weapon shop in Raven's Keep.
- Removed Magnus' chatter from The Frostbite after he's gone on his way.
- Fixed some dialog with an NPC inside Jarith's pub.
- Fixed some dialog when interacting w/ a barrel at the Icedale bridge.
- Fixed the weather in the desert when entering from the Amorian or Ishtarian outposts.
Chapter 2
- Fixed a bug that could cause the player to become stuck when moving through the broken window in Icedale Castle 2F.
Chapter 3
- Snowy Cave - Fixed an area where the player could go out of bounds.
- Walleye Docks - Corrected some dialog in WInter's mother's house.
- Walleye Docks - Fixed a problem where the incorrect map could be loaded when leaving Winter's mother's house after completing the "Razing a family" sidequest.
- Fort Tetryn - Fixed a sequence breaking area where the player could slip past the western guards.
- Fort Tetryn - Fixed a problem where the player could become stuck behind the counter in the item shop after examining the clock.
- Fort Tetryn Inn 2F - Fixed an area where the players could go out of bounds.
- LEGION Camp - Added an interior for a tent that was previously inaccessible.
- LEGION Camp - Fixed a problem where the exit guards would react to Davos even if he hadn't saved the prisoner yet.
- Raven's Keep Sewers - Corrected an area that allowed the player to go out of bounds.
- Old Raven's Keep - Fixed an NPC who wouldn't take gold from the player if they donated. Also stopped them from selling smelling salts indefinitely.
- Old Raven's Keep: The Angry Billygoat - The tavern owner now takes the correct gold from the player. (I wouldn't recommend it though. I hear the mattresses are rough and they never change the sheets.)
Chapter 4
- Raven's Keep - Fixed a bug where the players could hand over the royal summit invitation to the king before they actually had it.
- Bredon Village - Fixed a bug where the "Link to the past" quest would advance before the player had it if they examined the statue in the town square.
Changed files in this update