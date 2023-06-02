PATCH: Ver.3.0.20.446

Version 3.0.20.546 is now live.
Patch Notes:
- Fixed puzzles crashing on return to menu from quick select.
- Fixed: Variety Pack 3XL – Bears
- Fixed: Santa - Jolly OL' St. Nick
- Fixed: Canary Islands - Pathway
- Fxed: Chernobyl – Gas Mask
ːbuddhistsymbolː
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
ːbuddhistsymbolː
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update