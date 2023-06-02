 Skip to content

Pixel Puzzles Ultimate update for 2 June 2023

PATCH: Ver.3.0.20.446

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 3.0.20.546 is now live.

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed puzzles crashing on return to menu from quick select.
  • Fixed: Variety Pack 3XL – Bears
  • Fixed: Santa - Jolly OL' St. Nick
  • Fixed: Canary Islands - Pathway
  • Fxed: Chernobyl – Gas Mask

