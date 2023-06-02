Playtest release 0.1.0

Hello Adventurers,

We are thrilled to welcome you to the very first playtest of "Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Remastered"! You are among the select few to journey back to the world of Twinsun before anyone else.

This is not just a remaster, but a reimagining of the beloved classic. We've gone all out, revamping the controls, enhancing the music, and redefining the graphics, all while preserving the essence of the original game that touched the hearts of many players around the globe.

However, this is a playtest, and we need your help. As you dive into this adventure, we ask you to keep a keen eye on your experience. We want to know how you feel about the game - the good, the bad, and everything in between. Your feedback will be invaluable in polishing Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Remastered to perfection.

Thank you for embarking on this journey with us. We're eager to hear your thoughts and look forward to shaping the final stages of Twinsen's adventure together.

Now, it's time to step into Twinsen's shoes, wield the magic tunic and the magicball, and once again save Twinsun from the clutches of Dr. Funfrock's evil clones.

Enjoy the adventure!

The Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Remastered Team