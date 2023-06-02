 Skip to content

Bolt Bot Screwy Viruses update for 2 June 2023

Bolt Bot Screwy Viruses Early Access V1.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is what has changed in Early Access 1.6

• Bolt no longer takes damage when going down ziplines.

• Fixed an issue in W2-7 The Coin Express where the camera would get stuck if Bolt used the whipster whilst moving the train.

• Slight Fps increase in W2-7 The Coin Express.

• Bolt can no longer get pushed into the background in W2-B2 Toodee Valley.

• Corrected a spelling mistake in a Bit's and Bot's Tutorial

• Bolt will now bounce back from large mountains if flown into them with the Skywing.

