Bolt Bot Screwy Viruses Early Access V1.6

This is what has changed in Early Access 1.6
• Bolt no longer takes damage when going down ziplines.
• Fixed an issue in W2-7 The Coin Express where the camera would get stuck if Bolt used the whipster whilst moving the train.
• Slight Fps increase in W2-7 The Coin Express.
• Bolt can no longer get pushed into the background in W2-B2 Toodee Valley.
• Corrected a spelling mistake in a Bit's and Bot's Tutorial
• Bolt will now bounce back from large mountains if flown into them with the Skywing.
Changed files in this update