Regular Scheduled Update

A new patch is here for y'all to kick off the start of the northern hemisphere summer months! Introducing the new Notifications feature! But other than that it's mostly bug fixes and minor tweaks, but those are necessary too! Can't always have new shiny things when old shiny things don't work properly and needs fixings.

New feature: Notifications

A notifications system has been added to the game. As an example notifications will pop up to inform you whenever you perform a feat achievement that counts toward a Cup Performer or Cup Master achievement, even if you have already earned the associated achievement for that feat. I hope this will make unlocking the harder Cup Performer and Cup Master achievements more comprehendable and enjoyable.

Announcement: Summer dev

Development of the game will be taking a back seat for a bit. Even super gosu devs need a longer break from time to time. This means there'll be no updates for a while unless something critical pops-up. But I hope you'll have some fun with the game anyway until regular updates return later this summer, hopefully with an impact!

Patch notes 2023-06-02

General

Third person camera now avoids clipping and jittery movement near walls and other obstacles.

Added notifications when performing feat achievements.

CPU controlled players has learned to charge their gooper and spiky spinny items.

CPU controlled players are slightly less aggressive in their item usage.

Vehicles

Iron Pickup: Slightly improved off-road performance.

Tractor: Slightly improved off-road performance.

Tank: Slightly improved off-road performance.

Big Heave: Moderately improved off-road performance.

City Bus: Slightly reduced off-road performance.

Patrol 80: Slightly increased hitbox.

Slightly reduced turn radius while reversing for all vehicles.

Items

Homing Missile: Impact duration reduced from 1.8 to 1.7 seconds.

Spiky Spinny: Impact duration reduced from 1.5 to 1.4 seconds.

Goop Launcher: Direct hit impact duration reduced from 1.0 to 0.8 seconds.

Omni Shocker: Speed reduction maximum duration reduced from 10 to 9 seconds.

Tracks

Twin Oasis: Water is now nice and clear and not opaque and dull.

Petal Ponds: Added additional railing at the start of the track.

Abandoned Airstrip: Adjusted positions of some barrels to minimize the chance of unkowingly and unintentionally knocking them over.

Bugs

Fixed an issue where some doodads would not despawn properly after being knocked over.

Fixed an issue that prevented CPU controlled players from using their gooper items.

Fixed an issue where the item pickup roulette would not stop spinning for some players after finishing a race.

Fixed an issue where actions performed by CPU controlled players counted towards unlocking certain achievements.

Fixed an issue where some feat achievements could not be unlocked despite finishing top 3 when so required.

Technical

Slightly improved lighting and shadow performance on lower-end computers (such as mine).

Keep in mind that the game is still in development meaning bugs and other oddities may be present and everything about the game is subject to change. If you encounter anything you don't like (or do like!) please let me know.

Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1912560/discussions/

Discord: https://discord.gg/hHKGxM6WDf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CodebornGames

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@CodebornGames

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/codeborn



Happy Super Gosu Summer!

Love,

The Developer