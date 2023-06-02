Witchtastic: Tech Update 1.0.2

Version 1.0.2 is here! Witchtastic has been fully released since one and a half years now.
Since then it was nominated as best family game at DCP, won the best indie multiplayer award at Gamescom Indie Arena 2022 and has received a lot of positive feedback - including honest critisism on things that could be improved. We are grateful for each and any of these feedbacks!
This update is focused on adding requested features as well as addressing a number of reported issues!
Changelist:
- Improved performance
- Improved startup times
- Added customizable keyboard controls
- Quality of life improvements
- Improved interaction collisions
- Improved collisions for swamp runways
- Optional visual spider replacement
- Optional easy mode
- Added Japanese and Korean localisations
- Improved menu navigation
- Reduced disc space
- Fixed achievement bug
- Fixed stucked character bug
For a more detailed explanation on what has changed, please check out our forums.
If you encounter any new bugs or issues, please let us know. You can reach us through the steam forums or on discord.
Changed files in this update