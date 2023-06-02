Witchtastic: Tech Update 1.0.2

Version 1.0.2 is here! Witchtastic has been fully released since one and a half years now.

Since then it was nominated as best family game at DCP, won the best indie multiplayer award at Gamescom Indie Arena 2022 and has received a lot of positive feedback - including honest critisism on things that could be improved. We are grateful for each and any of these feedbacks!

This update is focused on adding requested features as well as addressing a number of reported issues!

Changelist:

Improved performance

Improved startup times

Added customizable keyboard controls

Quality of life improvements

Improved interaction collisions

Improved collisions for swamp runways

Optional visual spider replacement

Optional easy mode

Added Japanese and Korean localisations

Improved menu navigation

Reduced disc space

Fixed achievement bug

Fixed stucked character bug

For a more detailed explanation on what has changed, please check out our forums.

If you encounter any new bugs or issues, please let us know. You can reach us through the steam forums or on discord.