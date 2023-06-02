v.0.2.243 (06/02/2023)
Changes:
- Now, when a unit is selected, sounds will sometimes be played
- Building window - changed the appearance of debuff slots
- Now the technology description window in the Technology Tree window can be moved
- Localization and text, some edits
- The result of technology research is duplicated on the technology slot
- In the technology information window, instead of the general icons of the result of technology research, the correct icon of the component will be displayed
- Now the trees that were planted by the Sawmill will be automatically added to the list for mining by drones if they are in the cutting area
- Now the battery charge interface will not be shown in drone tooltips
- In the building window, the interface for setting links between buildings is duplicated (relevant for the Local teleport and Matter Transponder)
- Now in the sell or buy window, the icon of the tool will correspond to reality (with all the modules that are attached to it)
- Reduced the chance of Sandstorm spawning in the Desert and Savanna
- A delay has been introduced before displaying the collection radius at Storages
Added:
- Added the effect of dust and flying stones when mining Rock or Mountains
- Added the sound of a falling tree
- Introduced a new debuff factor for component production time. If the strength of the building is less than 95%, then it will be taken into account when calculating the production time of the component. The maximum production time of a component can increase by 2 times.
- Introduced a new debuff factor for resource clearing time. If the strength of the building is less than 95%, then it will be taken into account when calculating the time to clear the resource. The maximum resource cleanup time can increase by 2 times.
- Added new sounds to buildings - Factory, Drilling Stations, Hydro Well, Water Pump, Water Converter
- Now technologies will keep their progress after canceling the research, which will be indicated by a special indicator on the technology slot.
- Global location map - now the icons of buildings will match the appearance of the building (there were white squares before)
Corrected:
- Technology queue - fixed a bug when, after removing a technology from the queue, the queue was not rebuilt (there was a gap in the queue)
- Fixed an issue where Tankers didn't render the resource gathering area
Changed files in this update