The Last World update for 2 June 2023

v.0.2.243 (06/02/2023)

Last edited by Wendy

Changes:

  1. Now, when a unit is selected, sounds will sometimes be played
  2. Building window - changed the appearance of debuff slots
  3. Now the technology description window in the Technology Tree window can be moved
  4. Localization and text, some edits
  5. The result of technology research is duplicated on the technology slot
  6. In the technology information window, instead of the general icons of the result of technology research, the correct icon of the component will be displayed
  7. Now the trees that were planted by the Sawmill will be automatically added to the list for mining by drones if they are in the cutting area
  8. Now the battery charge interface will not be shown in drone tooltips
  9. In the building window, the interface for setting links between buildings is duplicated (relevant for the Local teleport and Matter Transponder)
  10. Now in the sell or buy window, the icon of the tool will correspond to reality (with all the modules that are attached to it)
  11. Reduced the chance of Sandstorm spawning in the Desert and Savanna
  12. A delay has been introduced before displaying the collection radius at Storages

Added:

  1. Added the effect of dust and flying stones when mining Rock or Mountains
  2. Added the sound of a falling tree
  3. Introduced a new debuff factor for component production time. If the strength of the building is less than 95%, then it will be taken into account when calculating the production time of the component. The maximum production time of a component can increase by 2 times.
  4. Introduced a new debuff factor for resource clearing time. If the strength of the building is less than 95%, then it will be taken into account when calculating the time to clear the resource. The maximum resource cleanup time can increase by 2 times.
  5. Added new sounds to buildings - Factory, Drilling Stations, Hydro Well, Water Pump, Water Converter
  6. Now technologies will keep their progress after canceling the research, which will be indicated by a special indicator on the technology slot.
  7. Global location map - now the icons of buildings will match the appearance of the building (there were white squares before)

Corrected:

  1. Technology queue - fixed a bug when, after removing a technology from the queue, the queue was not rebuilt (there was a gap in the queue)
  2. Fixed an issue where Tankers didn't render the resource gathering area

