SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.512.68791

Hey hey all, we are releasing a small hotfix as promised to resolve some of the issues.
- Fixed the issue where all players could see admin channel chat in game.
- Fixed the issue regarding drag and drop when drooping items from containers.
- Fixed the issue where you could not repeat 2 events in a row.
- Fixed the bug where you could not shoot from vehicles.
- Fixed the issue where listplayers command would cause a crash when in drone mode.
- Fixed the issue where sentries would sometimes destroy each other.
- Fixed the issue where puppets would always spawn awake in interior.
Changed files in this update