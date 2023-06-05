 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCUM update for 5 June 2023

SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.512.68791

Share · View all patches · Build 11380299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey hey all, we are releasing a small hotfix as promised to resolve some of the issues.

  • Fixed the issue where all players could see admin channel chat in game.
  • Fixed the issue regarding drag and drop when drooping items from containers.
  • Fixed the issue where you could not repeat 2 events in a row.
  • Fixed the bug where you could not shoot from vehicles.
  • Fixed the issue where listplayers command would cause a crash when in drone mode.
  • Fixed the issue where sentries would sometimes destroy each other.
  • Fixed the issue where puppets would always spawn awake in interior.

Changed files in this update

SCUM Content Depot 513711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link