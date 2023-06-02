Brutal Orchestra 1.3.3 "Loud and Clear!"

We live! This year is a quieter one for Brutal Orchestra as Nico and Talia have been primarily working on their respective upcoming games (Clown Meat by Talia) (Munch by Nico).

That being said, the "Loud and Clear" patch is here adding a new type of Homunculus in the Garden, lots of new enemy encounters with existing enemies, and lots of character balance tweaks + new little surprises!

After this patch, our next goal is to release Brutal Orchestra in French, Italian, German, and Spanish (and potentially more languages in the future).

Once that is complete our focus will shift to Steam Workshop support for Brutal Orchestra's outstanding modding community.

Also enjoy this gorgeous fanart by Advent on Brutal Orchestra's Discord.

So without further ado, the changelog:

New Enemies:

Added Scattering Homunculus to the Garden

Added New Voboola encounters to the Far Shore.

Added New Fla Ming Goa encounters to the Far Shore.

Added New Revola encounters to the Orpheum.

Added New Giggling Minister encounters to the Garden

Added New Skinning Homunculus encounters to the Garden.

Added New In Their Image encounters to the Garden.

Character Balance:

Nowak's ability "Unfocused Wrath" can no longer refresh the player.

Burnout's "Decimation" ability will now only decrease in damage upon refreshing.

Burnout's "Decimation" ability will now refresh with the respective chance per level, 30/30/30/35. (Orig: 30/30/30/30)

Burnout's "Decimation" ability will now deal 10/12/14/15 damage per respective level. (Orig: 10/12/14/14)

Burnout's "Buster" ability will now only decrease in damage upon refreshing.

Burnout's "Buster" ability will now refresh with the respective chance per level, 40/45/50/60. (Orig: 40/40/40/40)

Burnout's "Buster ability will now deal 8/9/10/11 damage per respective level. (Orig: 8/9/11/12)

Burnout's "Exit" ability will now remove all debuffs to damage upon being used for the first time.

Burnout's "Exit" ability now costs PurpleRed + Purple/ PurpleRed + Purple/ PurpleRed + Purple/ Purple at each respective level. (Orig: Purple + Purple /Purple + Purple /Purple /Purple)

Fennec's ability "Quills" has been reworked to deal 1 damage to yourself, heal self, and have a low chance of removing an enemy ability.

Anton's ability "Shank" now deals 4/6/7/8 damage at each respective level. (Orig: 3/5/7/7)

Anton's ability "Shank" now costs Yellow Red/ Yellow Red/ YellowBlue + Red/ YellowBlue + RedPurple. Orig: Yellow Red/ Yellow Red/ Yellow Red/ Yellow Red.

Anton's Ability "Insult" now deals indirect damage.

Anton's Ability "Insult" now costs Yellow/Blue + Purple at all levels. (Orig: Yellow + Purple)

Arnold's self-esteem is now 2%. (Orig: 3%)

Griffin can no longer perform the ability "Clobber" and instead performs a new ability, "Wallop".

Dimitri's Ability "Immolating Torch" now inflicts 3 fire. (Orig: 4 fire)

Agon's Ability "Scream" now deals 3/5/6/7 indirect damage at each respective level. (Orig: 1/3/4/5)

LongLiver (and GallGagger)'s "Mutualism" Passive no longer drains health from the host.

LongLiver (And GallGagger) will refresh their ability and movement when exiting a host.

Party members hosting LongLiver (or GallGagger) can now perform the ability "Premature Excretion" to force LongLiver or GallGagger to exit immediately.

The Doll's "Construct" passive will no longer trigger if the party member already has an extra ability.

When selecting Mung from the main menu the player is now assigned a random second party member. (Previously the Mung was considered an offensive party member.)

Enemy and Boss Balance:

Updated Scrungie spawnables pool to contain Scattering Homunculus.

Updated Sepulchre spawnables pool to contain Scattering Homunculus.

Updated Bronzo the Bronzo the Bronzo the... spawnables pool to contain Scatter Homunculus.

The Skinning Homunculus abilities "Flay the Skin", "Flay the Flesh" and "Domination" now spawn a Scattering Homunculus if they do not hit a party member.

The Mother's Visage ability "Dependancy" now inflicts 2 Scars and no longer inflicts Frail.

SmoothSkin's Health is now 90. (Orig: 80)

The Revola ability "Vertigo" is now significantly more rare.

The Revola ability "Falling Skies" now deals 6 damage. (Orig: 2)

Bronzo re-applies Bronzo's Blessing to all party members at the beginning of each phase.

Bronzo the Bronzo the Bronzo the... ability "Unity" now reapplies Bronzo's Blessing to all party members.

Added new very rare Giggling Minister ability "Trauma Bond".

Item Balance:

Sulfa Powder now applies 1-12 Shield per turn. (Orig: 1-4 Shield)

Pep Powder now applies 7 Shield upon receiving any kind of damage. (Orig: 4)

Gamblers' Right hand has had its outcomes reworked to favour the player more strongly. 60% chance no damage, 30% normal damage, 10% double damage. (Orig: 40% no damage, 40% normal damage, 20% double damage)

Sacrificial Saint now has a 50% chance to Spawn an Ungod on combat start.

Homeless Hotline now triggers on turn start to prevent several issues.

Crooked Dagger now heals 40% of health on kill. (Orig: 10%)

Caretaker's Cudgel now deals 5 damage. (Orig: 4)

Violated Pact is now locked behind the achievement "The Ungod's Demand".

Serpent's Head is now locked behind the achievement "Garden of Earthly Delights".

Lil Homunculus is now unlocked by default.

The Brand is now considered a knife.

Esoteric Artifact now costs 4 instead of 8.

Sulfa Powder now costs 5 instead of 8.

Plaster Cast now costs 2 instead of 4.

Pep Powder now costs 4 instead of 5.

War Bonds now costs 0 instead of 10.

Dum Dum now costs 5 instead of 2.

Vowbreaker now costs 2 instead of 0. (This was the intended price, this item being free was a mistake.)

Stillborn Egg can now spawn Mung, Doll and GallGagger.

Mod Support:

Improved Fool Board price calculation so modders can create zones with more leveled up Fools Boards.

Improved Rank Up price calculation improved so modders can create characters with more levels than the default 4.

Enemy materials are now automatically set so custom enemies have proper outlines.

Misc Changes:

Added more bodies to Agon's initial encounter. (This is for future lore reasons.)

The Garden now spawns 2 NPC events. (Prev: 1)

Increased scroll speed on too many items/party members menus.

Removed several rare/unique passives from the glossary.

Locked party members you have spoken to are highlighted differently on the main menu.

The game now more thoroughly tries to update your achievements on launch.

Scars no longer increase incoming damage from Divine Protection and Linked.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that prevented Burnout from using "Exit" if he already had "Fleeting".

Fixed bug where when LongLiver or GallGagger used "Parasitism" or "Mutualism" and at the same time trigger/break their item, the item would not show up.

Fixed a graphical issue with the Item "Human Soul"'s sprite.

Fixed a graphical issue with the ability "Connection"'s icon.

Fixed a graphical issue with the Item "Gamified Cephalopod"'s sprite.

Reformated Ouroboro's Corpse sprite to prevent shader-related issues.

Minor fixes to Bosch's dialogue sprites.

Fixed some Far Shore Flavor NPCs being the wrong size when appearing in portals.

Fixed numerous items to properly display "the" during their unlock message and vice versa.

Fixed a typo with the achievement "The End?".

Fixed a typo with the achievement "Worthy Successor".

Fixed a typo with the ability "Mutilate".

Fixed a typo on the item "Immolated Fairy".

Fixed a typo with the ability "Connection".

Fixed a typo with the ability "Whole Again".

Fixed the passive Withering's description to be consistent in-game and in the glossary.

Fixed an issue where the ability "Foul Fluids" didn't specify that damage was indirect.

Fixed a typo with the item "Stigmata".

Fixed a typo involving the keyphrase "Copy" in the glossary.

Fixed a typo involving the keyphrase "Clone" in the glossary.

Fixed a typo involving the item "Cremation".

Fixed a typo involving the item "Strange Fruit".

Fixed a typo involving the item "Blackened Toad".

Fixed a typo involving the item "Ideal Form of Trash".

Fixed a typo involving the item "Gilded Mirror".

Fixed a typo involving the item "Cursed Sword".

Fixed a typo involving the item "Caretakers Cudgel".

Fixed a typo involving the item "A Gift?".

Fixed a typo involving the ability "Absolve".

Fixed a typo with Thype unlock condition on the Main Menu.

Fixed a typo involving the item "Man Made Ovum".

Fixed a typo involving the item "Sculptors Tools".

Fixed a typo involving the ability "Riches from Beyond".

Fixed a typo involving the keyword "Indirect".

Fixed a typo involving the keyword "Direct".

Fixed a typo involving the ability "Persistence of Time".

Fixed a typo involving how achievements are displayed.

Fixed an issue with the text colour during Leviat's unlock.

Fixed a typo involving the item "Gamified Cephalopod".

Fixed a bug where Sacrificial Saint would not trigger on Nowak's death.

Fixed a bug involving the ability "Discipline"'s intents.

Fixed a bug involving the ability "Takedown"'s intents.

Fixed a bug that caused Overexert 10 to actually trigger on 7 damage.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Fla Ming Goa from being considered a fish-type enemy.

Fixed an issue preventing Revola from using their Hardmode encounters.

Fixed a bug involving the intents of the ability "Bend the Knee".

Fixed a typo where the status effect "Linked" did not specify that it decreased over time.

Fixed a bug that caused the passive Untethered Essence to not reset the lucky pigment to blue.

Fixed a typo with Bone Spurs not specifying that it inflicts indirect damage.

Happy Pride Month!