Early Access: Known Issues and Bugs

Ahoy Sailors! We wanted to give you a detailed list of some of the most important known issues & bugs that we have identified ourselves. We know some of these can be frustrating, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We're still ensuring that the final product is in tip top shape for our next update. We appreciate your patience as we work to iron out these issues & work to improve The Archipelago Promise!

In between the islands, the boat is too slow.

When changing a setting in the settings menu, the menu doesn’t update visually (if you’d close the menu and come back to it). However, your settings are saved.

Crafting “Red clover tea” or “Apple tea” doesn’t show clean water as ingredient in notebook.

Low health indication doesn’t disappear after you respawn.

Watch can be difficult to read during night due to oversaturation.

The rabbit stays highlighted after skinning.

Picking up the pebbles while inventory full still equips them, however this also breaks the watch (fix by pressing “Q”)

Controller not fully supported

Hunger/thirst/temperature low voiceline might still play even though you’re not low on those gauges anymore.

Speedometer of boat might show 999.

Red clovers are missing textures.

You can place a campfire in the ocean.

Missing loading screen when starting game.

Night time is too long at the moment.

Music is load on start up.

Holes can appear around rocks in the sea.

We aim to keep this list of known issues as up to date as possible, but keep in mind that new issues may pop up. If you come across any issues that are not on this list, please let us know by reporting them on our discord server (link down below). We value your feedback as it helps us to improve the game. Your reports will be looked into by our team and we will do our best to resolve them as soon as possible.

Thank you for your support and thank you for playing The Archipelago Promise!