Build 1864: Patch Notes

Hello to all you fancy businesspeople!

We have a hotfix ready for you to take into the weekend! With this hotfix, we're reintroducing the new Employee Demands feature from EA 0.2, but with a much better implementation this time! We're also continuing some balancing - this time with office businesses!

Instead of impacting your hundreds of employees all at once, we've limited it to a max of 3 or 4 new employee demands per day

Employees now send a message with their updated demand, which includes a link directly to that employee so you can manage them.

These demands won't impact their schedule status (full-time vs part-time, etc)

Office Jobs - Big Revamp

Balancing - Office job fees previously were able to be increased up incredible high - this has been balanced to be more in-line with their retail counterparts.

You'll also want to keep an eye on the hours and days you're open to find which hours are most profitable to work in.

1-Person Offices now get clients! Fixed a bug where previously they wouldn't get any.

Customers-per-hour was confusing as some clients would stay for more than 1 hour. Now clients all stay for 1 hour each to make things more clear, which means it's possible to hit your maximum customers per hour!

UI

Fixed some UI in widescreen issues

Fixed Warehouse UI says "closed"

Fixed issue preventing Warehouse / Headquarters exterior signs from being edited

Added price label to diploma school panel

Added tooltips to some custom game modifiers in main menu

Fixed Fuel never shows 100%, even when full

Fixed roulette "Please select a number" bug

Floating Vehicles

With EA 0.2 we fixed a bug that was causing vehicles to fall through the parking garage. But then we realized some people's vehicles were still down there, so we summoned them all back up to the surface. The problem is - this caused some warehouse vehicles to begin floating.

We have fixed that all so it doesn't happen again, but you might want to check your warehouse to see if your vehicles are floating. If so, just walk up and click on them, and they should drop back down!

New part of old Uncle Fred Quest

We've already prevented this from happening to anymore, but some players who were already in the Uncle Fred quest line have been brought back to the "turn off Temporarily Closed" quest for the Fast Food Restaurant. The problem is, they've already gotten rid of their fast-food location.

If that happens, just rent a retail building and turn it into fast-food location, then toggle the "temporarily closed" switch. This should complete the quest so you can move forward and get back to where you previously were!

FIXES

Improved barriers placement (placing rope/belt/shop barriers now have more freedom)

Increased HR Manager max employees from 25 to 50

Increased passive skill gain for AI employees when working

Reduced traffic aggressiveness

Ensure there's always an available building to satisfy the second Uncle Fred Business size

Fixed fired HR Managers breaking insurance manager dialog

Fixed can't reach 100% cleanliness in some scenarios

Fixed Treadmill could be placed inside other objects

Fixed can't walk under pullup bar when attached to door

Fixed interior designer changing all colors of items of the same type

Fixed could refill cash registers from far away

Fixed could hire a cleaner for a Warehouse

Fixed couldn't reach 100% Interior Design Score in certain buildings (A1, A2, C1, M1)

Fixed 3 5th Avenue wrong pallet position

Fixed player's customer service skill disappearing

Fixed can't load some old savegames

Fixed Old Logistics schedules wouldn't delete when shutting down a business

Fixed Marketing Campaigns wouldn't cancel if the Business was switched to a Headquarters

Fixed Salad Bar has no placement arrow

Fixed TimeMachine on split-shift ignoring break between shifts

Fixed Purchasing Agent training is now done after deliveries to prevent delivery failures due to prices going under the minimum purchase order

Fixed player could pick up and move some objects while interacting with them

Fixed can enter building while riding subway

Fixed Restaurant Booth attaching random items and getting stuck (you can put small flowers on it)

Fixed "Graphic Tablet with screen" now also satisfies "Graphic Tablet" demand

Fixed BizPhone's message notification not going away in some cases

Fixed Bling Cribs Achievement wasn't counting deliveries. It should properly count any new items you put in the apartment, but any items it missed before still won't count

Fixed some issues causing the camera zoom to stop working

Fixed Persona Goal Achievement to say 90m apartment instead of 100m

Fixed if store is "temporarily closed" employee's scheduled hours didn't satisfy their demands Added alert that the store is temporarily closed

Fixed run animation not making step sounds Reduce volume of footstep sounds

Soft-Locks Fixed can get stuck in Vantander reception Fixed cancelling some dialogs soft-locking the game Fixed sleeping on Luxury Yacht/Yacht soft-lock

Uniform Fixed some female shirts in uniform had weird shadows Fixed uniform customizer heads disappearing Fixed "Missing Uniform" complaint to only include those who are currently working Fixed "Are you sure" dialog unpausing early



Enjoy!

Hopefully this clears up any remaining issues with EA 0.2, but remember to report any problems so the team can fix them!

From the team at Hovgaard Games, we hope you enjoy!