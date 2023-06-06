SubwaySim Hamburg | All NextSim 23 news summarised

For the NextSim 23 livestream, Max (CEO of HR Innoways) has brought you a lot of exciting insights into the further development of SubwaySim Hamburg.

During the development we are focusing primarily on your valuable feedback. Especially the sound is an important aspect that we will be working on in cooperation with the HOCHBAHN.

In addition to a number of improvements, exciting new content is planned as well. Among them, a completely new vehicle in the form of the battery-powered locomotive AL1, which comes along new missions for you to take care of as well as a new depot. And we’ll also give you one or two tips for the future in the video! 😉

For all console gamers, there will also be a console version coming out in 2024.

As you can see there are exciting things planned for SubwaySim Hamburg!

