Busway Islands - Update 1.0.1

Dear players,

In this update, we have focused on providing native controller support and enhancing the user interface to make it more intuitive and adaptable to your playstyle. Here are the key highlights:

Native controller support: You can now enjoy the game using your favorite controller! With native support, you can easily connect and configure the following controllers:

Xbox (360 / One / X)

Playstation (2 / 3 / 4 / DualSense)

Nintendo Switch (Pro Controller)

Logitech (F310 / F710 / Dual Action / RumblePad 2)

Regardless of the controller you choose, you will have a seamless and fully optimized gaming experience.

User interface improvements: We recognize the importance of an intuitive and user-friendly interface. In this update, we have implemented dynamic changes to the icons displayed on the screen, automatically adapting to the type of controller you are using at any given moment. You will now see the correct icons for Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch or Keyboard/Mouse, making the gameplay more immersive and easier to understand the commands.

We would like to express our gratitude to all the players who provided valuable feedback to make this update possible. Version 1.0.1 is now available for download on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Enjoy!

Best regards,

Alysson N. Moraes

Rising Moon Games