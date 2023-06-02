 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Busway Islands - Puzzle update for 2 June 2023

Busway Islands - Update 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11380091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

In this update, we have focused on providing native controller support and enhancing the user interface to make it more intuitive and adaptable to your playstyle. Here are the key highlights:

Native controller support: You can now enjoy the game using your favorite controller! With native support, you can easily connect and configure the following controllers:

  • Xbox (360 / One / X)
  • Playstation (2 / 3 / 4 / DualSense)
  • Nintendo Switch (Pro Controller)
  • Logitech (F310 / F710 / Dual Action / RumblePad 2)

Regardless of the controller you choose, you will have a seamless and fully optimized gaming experience.

  • User interface improvements: We recognize the importance of an intuitive and user-friendly interface. In this update, we have implemented dynamic changes to the icons displayed on the screen, automatically adapting to the type of controller you are using at any given moment. You will now see the correct icons for Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch or Keyboard/Mouse, making the gameplay more immersive and easier to understand the commands.

We would like to express our gratitude to all the players who provided valuable feedback to make this update possible. Version 1.0.1 is now available for download on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Enjoy!

Best regards,
Alysson N. Moraes
Rising Moon Games

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2301211 Depot 2301211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link