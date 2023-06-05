Hyper Dash - v29.4.0 - Volcano Map update

The Volcano Map Update
A couple of months ago, the Discord community voted on what gamemode should get a new map, with Domination winning in the poll. Today, we're launching a brand-new update for Hyper Dash, including our new Volcano map on Domination, eight new weapon skins and a bunch of new features!
Changelog: v29.4.0 - Volcano
Added
- Community-voted map "Volcano", featuring Domination.
- 8 new weapon skins.
- On-Screen HUD, displaying the same info as on the arm-HUD.
- Option toggle to enable/disable the On-Screen HUD.
- Option slider to adjust the scale/size of the On-Screen HUD.
- Option slider to adjust resolution up-sampling. (Trade battery life for crisper visuals)
- Option slider to adjust Horizontal gun angle.
- Option toggle to disable game music, but keep the winning/losing/game-over sounds.
- New Energy Recharge sound.
Fixed
- Removed point buttons A and C in Sudden Death mutator.
- Fixed multiple issues in maps and levels.
- Fixed a Spawn killing/infinite experience exploit.
- Fixed an issue where certain players were able to walk through spawn doors.
- Fixed an issue where certain individuals couldn't join the same server.
- Training mutators now correctly toggles between enable and disable.
- Infinite sprinting no longer drops below 0 energy.
- Movement no longer continues when opening oculus menu.
- Crouch circle no longer persists in main menu.
- Stability improvements focused on boot exceptions.
- Arm HUD now remains when dead.
- HUD that follows the player no longer freaks out when looking fully down.
- Domination countdown now has precedence over the first kill voice line.
Improved
- Revamped the item store. It now features all available skins, including a rotating skins-on-sale selection.
- Voice chat stability improvements and updated the audio plugin.
- AFK players are now more reliably kicked.
- Redesigned the server filters UI.
- Updated Oculus SDK and implemented player report button.
- Added back kick from session button and made ban from session button more clear.
- Server property details like 'Level Range', 'Version' and 'Mutators' have moved to the Join button.
Changed files in this update