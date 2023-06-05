 Skip to content

Hyper Dash update for 5 June 2023

Hyper Dash - v29.4.0 - Volcano Map update

Last edited by Wendy

The Volcano Map Update

A couple of months ago, the Discord community voted on what gamemode should get a new map, with Domination winning in the poll. Today, we're launching a brand-new update for Hyper Dash, including our new Volcano map on Domination, eight new weapon skins and a bunch of new features!

Changelog: v29.4.0 - Volcano

Added

  • Community-voted map "Volcano", featuring Domination.
  • 8 new weapon skins.
  • On-Screen HUD, displaying the same info as on the arm-HUD.
  • Option toggle to enable/disable the On-Screen HUD.
  • Option slider to adjust the scale/size of the On-Screen HUD.
  • Option slider to adjust resolution up-sampling. (Trade battery life for crisper visuals)
  • Option slider to adjust Horizontal gun angle.
  • Option toggle to disable game music, but keep the winning/losing/game-over sounds.
  • New Energy Recharge sound.

Fixed

  • Removed point buttons A and C in Sudden Death mutator.
  • Fixed multiple issues in maps and levels.
  • Fixed a Spawn killing/infinite experience exploit.
  • Fixed an issue where certain players were able to walk through spawn doors.
  • Fixed an issue where certain individuals couldn't join the same server.
  • Training mutators now correctly toggles between enable and disable.
  • Infinite sprinting no longer drops below 0 energy.
  • Movement no longer continues when opening oculus menu.
  • Crouch circle no longer persists in main menu.
  • Stability improvements focused on boot exceptions.
  • Arm HUD now remains when dead.
  • HUD that follows the player no longer freaks out when looking fully down.
  • Domination countdown now has precedence over the first kill voice line.

Improved

  • Revamped the item store. It now features all available skins, including a rotating skins-on-sale selection.
  • Voice chat stability improvements and updated the audio plugin.
  • AFK players are now more reliably kicked.
  • Redesigned the server filters UI.
  • Updated Oculus SDK and implemented player report button.
  • Added back kick from session button and made ban from session button more clear.
  • Server property details like 'Level Range', 'Version' and 'Mutators' have moved to the Join button.

