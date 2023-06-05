Hyper Dash - v29.4.0 - Volcano Map update

A couple of months ago, the Discord community voted on what gamemode should get a new map, with Domination winning in the poll. Today, we're launching a brand-new update for Hyper Dash, including our new Volcano map on Domination, eight new weapon skins and a bunch of new features!

Changelog: v29.4.0 - Volcano

Added

Community-voted map "Volcano", featuring Domination.

8 new weapon skins.

On-Screen HUD, displaying the same info as on the arm-HUD.

Option toggle to enable/disable the On-Screen HUD.

Option slider to adjust the scale/size of the On-Screen HUD.

Option slider to adjust resolution up-sampling. (Trade battery life for crisper visuals)

Option slider to adjust Horizontal gun angle.

Option toggle to disable game music, but keep the winning/losing/game-over sounds.

New Energy Recharge sound.

Fixed

Removed point buttons A and C in Sudden Death mutator.

Fixed multiple issues in maps and levels.

Fixed a Spawn killing/infinite experience exploit.

Fixed an issue where certain players were able to walk through spawn doors.

Fixed an issue where certain individuals couldn't join the same server.

Training mutators now correctly toggles between enable and disable.

Infinite sprinting no longer drops below 0 energy.

Movement no longer continues when opening oculus menu.

Crouch circle no longer persists in main menu.

Stability improvements focused on boot exceptions.

Arm HUD now remains when dead.

HUD that follows the player no longer freaks out when looking fully down.

Domination countdown now has precedence over the first kill voice line.

Improved