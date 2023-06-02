 Skip to content

I'm a cowboy: Western Shooter update for 2 June 2023

After a year and a half of being in early access, the game is released!

Share · View all patches · Build 11380012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Thank you for supporting the game in early access. It's time to release the full version with updated graphics and gameplay. Hope you like it. Good game! :)

I'm a cowboy: Western Shooter Content Depot 1712121
