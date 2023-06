UI:

The Ships skills button in the shipyard now displays damage dealt per projectile and cool down durations. A brief skill description has also been added.

The drop pods UI layout has changed to a radial menu.

The zoom-in function when unlocking a building at Athena station for the first time has been removed.

Mission selection text and layout has been improved.

Gameplay:

Drop pods now auto refresh after 1 second if you have more than 1 pod.