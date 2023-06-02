New Strayed Lights Update : Trials and Memories Modes!

Hello Everyone!

Over a month has passed since the release of Strayed Lights, and we've been hard at work making post-release adjustment patches and filing down some hard edges.

First of all, we really appreciate the positive feedback and great suggestions we've gotten from players. It's been a huge help in identifying performance issues on launch. From across Discord and social media, players have been supportive along the way.

And second of all, we've been listening closely to critical feedback on the game's difficulty. Of course, everyone has their own preference for difficulty and challenge, but several Strayed Lights players have been calling for some content that can really challenge them.

Introducing Strayed Lights "Trials"

In the “Trials” mode, players will be challenged to take on the myriad of powerful bosses in Strayed Lights at the apex of their strength and do so without dying. Bosses have all new combos and abilities and push you to the brink. Trials will be available upon completing the game.

We had a blast taking the gloves off with some of our creations, and we're excited to see if players can rise to the challenge!

Revisit Old Fights in "Memories" mode

With “Memories,” players can confront any previously defeated boss, both in their original difficulty and new, unleashed forms. This is available upon beating the any boss and allows the player to revisit any major battle at any time.

A few fights really captivated some players, and we wanted to give them the opportunity to rechallenge them.

We have additional updates planned over the course of the summer to add additional challenge and new ways to experience the game. As always, we'll be excited to share developments as they come closer to fruition.

New game modes will be in the works over the next couple of weeks. But until then, we hope you enjoy "Trials". Let us know what you think of these difficult new encounters on our Public Discord.

All the Best!

The Embers Team