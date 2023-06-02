Hi all,

It has been a while since the last update, but now we are back!

In this patch we introduced a new mini-boss - Sandworm! Sandworms are colossal, worm-like creatures that live in the desert. As it tunnels through the sandy dunes of the desert, the sandworm leaves a trail of destruction in its wake.

This mini-boss will be unlocked as the game progresses and has quite a few interesting properties, e.g. it stays burrowed and can swallow your units in one turn. There are a few possible strategies to defeat it, but I leave it for you to discover.

Btw, Sandworm will be playable as a separate hero in the coming release of a new addition to the series. We are almost finished with the build and hopefully we will be able to push it out tonight or during the weekend.

THE FIRST FIVE PEOPLE WHO DEFEAT SANDWORM ON EXPERT DIFFICULTY (AND POST A SCREENSHOT) WILL RECEIVE A FREE KEY FOR OUR NEW GAME!

(Sandworm is not available in the Age of Fear: Free World.)

Take care,

Les & AOF Team