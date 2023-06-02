Hot Fix 0.3.2-h1

Fixes:
- Removed 100k combo cap
- Increased max fov to 110
- Fixed combo running our while in in-game menu or tutorial prompt
- Fixed persistent challenge objects reappearing after being completed (e.g. trash piles in Black Forest)
- Added safeguards for reward unlocks
- Fixed 100% badge for levels not showing and 100% steam achievements not triggering
- Fixed keyboard input not being able to navigate through customization options
Known Issues
- Buttons not clickable by mouse in customization
- Formal Attire steam achievement not triggering
- Random dirt ground detection while riding on roads
- Various gaps between roads and the terrain
- Performance issues in a lower section of Vineyard Hills
Please report any bugs or issues you are running into in our steam forums or on our discord :)
Changed files in this update