Driftwood update for 2 June 2023

Hot Fix 0.3.2-h1

Fixes:

  • Removed 100k combo cap
  • Increased max fov to 110
  • Fixed combo running our while in in-game menu or tutorial prompt
  • Fixed persistent challenge objects reappearing after being completed (e.g. trash piles in Black Forest)
  • Added safeguards for reward unlocks
  • Fixed 100% badge for levels not showing and 100% steam achievements not triggering
  • Fixed keyboard input not being able to navigate through customization options

Known Issues

  • Buttons not clickable by mouse in customization
  • Formal Attire steam achievement not triggering
  • Random dirt ground detection while riding on roads
  • Various gaps between roads and the terrain
  • Performance issues in a lower section of Vineyard Hills

Please report any bugs or issues you are running into in our steam forums or on our discord :)

