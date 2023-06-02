SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.0.2 Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.0.2
NEW FEATURES:
Due to high demand, we have added the first AI module to the game. Now players can use their microphones to communicate with EvE while piloting their ships.
We have taught EvE all the game mechanics and lore, so you can ask EvE anything related to the game whenever you want to learn something.
Additionally, EvE is also learning the progress of the game in real time. This means it can provide information about current quests or the star systems you are in.
NOTE: This feature is still experimental. In long dialogues, EvE can sometimes tell lies. It can direct you to non-existent places and talk about characters that do not exist in the game. If this feature is liked by the players, I will continue to develop EvE. If it is not liked, we can remove it from the game in future updates.
The Voice To Command feature has also been added to the game. You can give voice commands to your ship to perform certain actions or can give orders to your squad using a microphone.
NOTE: This feature requires a microphone connected to the computer and an internet connection.
You can review the main commands in the Gameplay settings interface.
BUG FIXES:
Reported by players as follows :
- • Bank items are getting deleted. (We haven't been able to determine the cause, but we have completely revamped the banking system and moved it to a more secure location. We believe this issue will no longer occur.)
- • When I retrieve Misactor, the engine sound sometimes gets stuck, and it doesn't fix until I save/load the game.
- • In the bank interface, if the stack numbers are two digits, they overlap with the slot above and make it difficult to click on the lower slot.
- • Some items that I purchased in certain markets are being added back to the market when I save/load the game.
- • If I change the interaction key, I can't retrieve Misactor for the Mining ship.
- • In the service interface, if I quickly press the buttons and then click on EXIT, the service window gets stuck in the cockpit.
- • Even when using the Mothership, I can hear metal friction sounds when I disembark from the ship.
- • In the Ship Manager Console the "Transfer Items" option temporally removes ship storage slots
- • Drone management interface stays on screen if I warp while drones are deployed
- • Potential crash: In the gore system, sometimes severed limbs remain suspended in mid-air. They are not removed from the game until a save/load is performed.
- • Building structures progress stuck at 0% while building structures for player faction
- • If I have too many structures (around 400) the game crashes when I click on the structure from the faction interface.
- • During the Vessel Venture mission, if I exit the game or experience a crash, even if I want to continue from where I left off, the As-Tech Factory disappears after reloading and the story got stuck.
- • Clouds appear black on older graphics cards.
Changed files in this update