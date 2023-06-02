SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.0.2 Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.0.2

NEW FEATURES:

Due to high demand, we have added the first AI module to the game. Now players can use their microphones to communicate with EvE while piloting their ships.

We have taught EvE all the game mechanics and lore, so you can ask EvE anything related to the game whenever you want to learn something.

Additionally, EvE is also learning the progress of the game in real time. This means it can provide information about current quests or the star systems you are in.

NOTE: This feature is still experimental. In long dialogues, EvE can sometimes tell lies. It can direct you to non-existent places and talk about characters that do not exist in the game. If this feature is liked by the players, I will continue to develop EvE. If it is not liked, we can remove it from the game in future updates.

The Voice To Command feature has also been added to the game. You can give voice commands to your ship to perform certain actions or can give orders to your squad using a microphone.

NOTE: This feature requires a microphone connected to the computer and an internet connection.

You can review the main commands in the Gameplay settings interface.

BUG FIXES:

Reported by players as follows :