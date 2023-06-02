Removed wrong tooltip info from the F3 option "Factions counter-attack during war".
Fixed issue with "Exit the sector to the map via zoom" setting.
Fixed bug in the relative position of the hull and pipes on a transparent ship model when choosing a place for a local hyper jump.
Fixed bug that allowed waypoint logic to run on an unfinished ship by copying.
Updated Miner T3 preview icon.
Final Upgrade update for 2 June 2023
1.0.1.42
