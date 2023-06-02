Small Update #3

-
Added Option to remove zombies hordes
-
Added Option to remove zombies from spawning in general (Including when burning nests)
-
Added tooltip to craft icons materials, a name will be displayed when hovering crafting materials icons
-
Fixed Japanese and Chinese localization not working properly
-
Now it is possible to dismantle and recover materials from placed housing parts like foundations etc
-
Added Keybind for Map and changed it to be defaulted to "X" key
-
Fixed Opening Door
-
Added extra check for items to not fall off the ground
-
Added Time of day info to the game
-
Fixed player rotation view when dieng from a bike crash
-
Fixed Animals flying around when killed
-
Allow to build Door or Window after LShapedStairs
-
Allow to build Walls on top of Walls
-
Spiked Fence can now be mass planted instead of one of a time
-
Removed Spiked Fence from research bench (it will be unlocked from start as it is the most basic defense)
-
Fixed research bench not being able to be dismantled
-
Now the Player icon on the map will be represented by an arrow that indicates where you are looking at
-
Fixed ignite duplicating items
Please report any issue, thank you all!
