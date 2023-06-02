 Skip to content

Red Moon update for 2 June 2023

Small Update #3

Build 11379533

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Option to remove zombies hordes

  • Added Option to remove zombies from spawning in general (Including when burning nests)

  • Added tooltip to craft icons materials, a name will be displayed when hovering crafting materials icons

  • Fixed Japanese and Chinese localization not working properly

  • Now it is possible to dismantle and recover materials from placed housing parts like foundations etc

  • Added Keybind for Map and changed it to be defaulted to "X" key

  • Fixed Opening Door

  • Added extra check for items to not fall off the ground

  • Added Time of day info to the game

  • Fixed player rotation view when dieng from a bike crash

  • Fixed Animals flying around when killed

  • Allow to build Door or Window after LShapedStairs

  • Allow to build Walls on top of Walls

  • Spiked Fence can now be mass planted instead of one of a time

  • Removed Spiked Fence from research bench (it will be unlocked from start as it is the most basic defense)

  • Fixed research bench not being able to be dismantled

  • Now the Player icon on the map will be represented by an arrow that indicates where you are looking at

  • Fixed ignite duplicating items

Please report any issue, thank you all!

