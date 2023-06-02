Small Update #3

Added Option to remove zombies hordes

Added Option to remove zombies from spawning in general (Including when burning nests)

Added tooltip to craft icons materials, a name will be displayed when hovering crafting materials icons

Fixed Japanese and Chinese localization not working properly

Now it is possible to dismantle and recover materials from placed housing parts like foundations etc

Added Keybind for Map and changed it to be defaulted to "X" key

Fixed Opening Door

Added extra check for items to not fall off the ground

Added Time of day info to the game

Fixed player rotation view when dieng from a bike crash

Fixed Animals flying around when killed

Allow to build Door or Window after LShapedStairs

Allow to build Walls on top of Walls

Spiked Fence can now be mass planted instead of one of a time

Removed Spiked Fence from research bench (it will be unlocked from start as it is the most basic defense)

Fixed research bench not being able to be dismantled

Now the Player icon on the map will be represented by an arrow that indicates where you are looking at