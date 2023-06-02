Update notes for version 1.3.7

Combat System
- General improvements to the combat in order to make it more fast-paced and dynamic:
- Attacks are now cancelable with the jump and parry actions.
- Hurt animations have been shortened.
- Hitboxes when sliding have been improved.
- Character Control
- General
- Rebalanced the skill tree for all four characters.
- All the attacks' ranges have been increased to better adjust the slashes to their hitboxes.
David Douglas
- Run Attack's momentum has been reduced and its speed has been increased.
- Down Air Attack’s boost has been increased and its preparation speed has been increased.
- Parry animation has been reduced and recovers faster.
- Improvements to the Fireball attack.
- Akane Yamakawa
- Faster recovery after parrying.
- Changed the hits per second of the Water Shield attack.
Bussa
- Run Attack's momentum has been reduced and its speed has been increased.
- Knockdown animation has been shortened.
- Improved Dash hitbox activation.
- Multiple tweaks to the Down Attack.
Buffalo Calf
- Knockdown animation has been shortened.
Gameplay
- Disabled death upon pitfall; now the player teleports to a connected room.
- Added Dolores in a new room between the Flora and Long Fuse Jones boss fights (with a save point and teleport), to allow the player to purchase items and further unlock the skill tree.
- Now the Backtrack stones can be removed by interacting with them.
- Changed the spikes' placement, size, and damage caused.
- Improved Major Mallory’s tutorial with clearer visual guidance.
- Reduced amount of enemies in Fodla’s Bog.
User Interface
- Added map legend.
- Added custom markers functions to the map.
- Added map marker that shows the buried treasures' locations.
- Added map marker that shows the NPCs’ positions.
- Added XP counter on the status UI.
- Updated inventory item order.
- Implemented defined order for the Treasure Bag’s items.
- Added combo details in the Transmutation item description.
Bug Fixing
- Changing the direction on the D-Pad works correctly.
- Cutscenes don’t display graphical corruption.
- All chest icons on the map update properly after opening them.
- Poison status and buffs don’t persist after death.
- Enabling or disabling the minimap saves correctly.
- Treasure icons show properly when the meanwhile scenes end.
- Sam doesn’t disappear when reloading.
- Spirit drops don’t follow the player if collected while resurrecting with the resurrection ring.
- SFX doesn’t persist after the Long Fuse Jones fight.
- All dialogues are properly skippable.
- Dying on a room transition doesn’t cause the game to crash.
- Player always properly dies and respawns when falling into a water pit.
- Bussa’s skill tree descriptions have all the correct values.
- Correct SFX volume when collecting the XP orbs dropped when dying.
- Quitting the telescope on the Lighthouse is more intuitive.
- Resurrecting the Necromancer without changing to a different room works correctly.
- Platforms appear correctly in the Necromancer boss fight.
- Enemies don’t disappear briefly upon being hit.
- Multiple enemies' AI bugs have been corrected.
- Treasure items don’t appear in the general inventory after using the shortcuts feature.
- No need to press Join when selecting a character in single mode.
- Addressed some localization issues.
- Enemies' alpha values in Tuatha de Danann Temple are now correct.
- Improved performance on the credits scene.
- Added missing consumable items in Robert’s stores 2 & 3.
- All SFX change volume according to the master mixer’s value.
- Animated slide bar added to the bosses' HP HUD.
- Fixed some level design issues.
- Corrected and improved multiple environment art issues.
