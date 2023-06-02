Heretic’s Fork: Probation is out now!

Dear forkers,

The gates of hell are now open and you’re in charge.

As you know, overpopulation is a huge problem in Hell and our CEO Mr.Devil needs your help to deal with it. Using our state-of-the-art computer system “Heretic’s Fork” you will be able to build your towers, create weapons and garrisons to keep sinners at their rightful place - in the fiery depths of hell.

Withstand the attack while bouncing your head to kick-ass metal music. You will play as an intern Ruby, starting with a limited deck. Well, what did you expect, it’s tough in Hell.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2430740/Heretics_Fork_Probation



With “Probation” you will experience 3 games at once: deckbuilder, tower defense and roguelike.

**

What will you find in “Probation”?

**

Fine-tuned gameplay for you to enjoy the demo

You can pause time by pressing Space, end turn with Enter key

Keybind option

